POCO India Leads Growth in Smartphone Sector

POCO India has been identified as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India for the third consecutive quarter, as reported by IDC for Q3 2023. The company achieved a 50% year-over-year growth and climbed to the 7th position among the top 10 smartphone brands. This growth spurt during the festive season coincides with the popularity of POCO smartphones, particularly among the younger demographic.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G emerged as a prominent factor in the brand’s success, selling out quickly upon release. The demand for POCO smartphones saw a significant upsurge during the festive season.

Mr. Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, referenced the past year as a pivotal growth period for the company. “2023 marked a significant growth year for POCO in India,” he noted. POCO’s strategy has been focused on innovation, targeting Gen Z, and providing diverse smartphones at competitive prices. Looking ahead, Tandon highlighted plans for new product launches and improvements in customer service and support.

In addition to product performance, POCO India’s marketing initiatives have played a role in their growth. Strategic partnerships have included integration with the film ‘Jawan,’ sponsorship of MTV 3.0, and visibility during the cricket series between India and Australia, which have contributed to building a strong and loyal customer base.