POCO M7 First Impressions: A Budget-Friendly Powerhouse with a Few Surprises

POCO has been consistently expanding its lineup in the budget segment, and the POCO M7 is the latest offering that’s meant to strike a balance between performance and affordability. After spending some time with the device, I have a fair understanding of what it brings to the table. From its design to performance and software experience, here’s my first-hand impression of the POCO M7.

Design and Build Quality

At first glance, the POCO M7 looks quite different from some of its predecessors. The device has a 6.88-inch display, which is noticeably larger than most devices in this price segment. It’s a big phone, no doubt, but surprisingly, it doesn’t feel too bulky in hand. POCO has done a decent job with the weight distribution, making it comfortable enough to use for longer durations, though one-handed use is definitely a challenge.

The back panel has a textured plastic finish, which helps with grip and keeps fingerprints at bay. The rectangular camera module at the back looks modern and fits well into the overall aesthetic. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner, embedded into the power button, works reliably. Overall, the build quality feels solid for a budget device, though it lacks the premium touch you’d expect from more expensive models.

Display Experience

POCO has opted for a 1640×720 resolution LCD panel on the M7, which honestly feels like a mixed bag. On the positive side, the size is great for watching videos or gaming, and the brightness is decent enough for indoor use. However, the lower resolution is evident when you’re browsing text-heavy content or streaming high-definition videos. The colors are decent, but you can’t expect AMOLED-like punchiness at this price.

The refresh rate wasn’t explicitly mentioned in the spec sheet, but scrolling feels smooth enough for casual users. For a budget device, the display is functional, but not something that will wow you.

Performance and Day-to-Day Usage

Under the hood, the POCO M7 packs the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which is one of Qualcomm’s newer budget chipsets. During my initial usage, the phone handled basic tasks effortlessly. Switching between apps, browsing the web, and even light multitasking felt smooth.

The CPU configuration (2x A78 cores at 2.2GHz and 6x A55 cores at 1.95GHz) helps in balancing performance and efficiency. Apps load reasonably fast, and there’s no significant stutter in daily use. The Adreno GPU is decent for casual games like Subway Surfers or Clash Royale, but when I tried Call of Duty Mobile, I had to lower the graphics settings to get a playable experience. It’s clear that this device isn’t meant for heavy gaming, but it can handle light gaming well enough.

Cameras: Good in Daylight, Struggles in Low Light

The camera setup on the POCO M7 is basic but functional. The 50MP main camera captures good photos in daylight, with decent details and natural colors. I was pleasantly surprised with how well it handles dynamic range, especially considering the price.

However, indoor and low-light performance is where things start to slip. Images turn out grainy, and the focus struggles a bit in dim environments. The night mode helps slightly, but it’s not a game-changer.

The front camera is a simple 8MP shooter, which is fine for casual selfies and video calls. Beauty filters are present, though I personally prefer keeping them off. Overall, the camera experience is what you’d expect from a budget device — good enough in daylight but average at night.

Battery and Charging

One area where the POCO M7 truly shines is battery life. With a massive 6000mAh battery, this phone is a battery beast. Even with heavy usage, I was easily getting a day and a half of screen time. For moderate users, it could even stretch to two full days.

The phone supports 18W fast charging, which is not the fastest by today’s standards, but considering the price, it’s acceptable. A full charge takes around two and a half hours, which is a bit long, but the excellent battery life makes up for it.

Software Experience

The POCO M7 runs MIUI (likely based on Android 14), and if you’ve used a POCO device before, the experience will feel familiar. There are some pre-installed apps (which you can remove), but the UI is clean enough after a bit of tweaking.

What I appreciate is the level of customization MIUI offers — from themes to icon packs, you can really make the phone your own. Performance-wise, MIUI runs smoothly on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, though there were occasional frame drops when pulling down the notification shade or launching the camera. It’s nothing deal-breaking, but it’s there.

Audio and Connectivity

The POCO M7 comes with stereo speakers, which is a pleasant surprise in this price segment. They get loud enough for casual media consumption, though there’s a noticeable lack of bass. For calls and voice chats, the earpiece works fine, and call quality is clear.

On the connectivity front, the phone supports 5G, which future-proofs it to some extent. I tested it with a 5G SIM, and download speeds were impressive, provided you have good coverage in your area. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming rarer these days — a win for budget buyers who still prefer wired headphones.

Initial Verdict: Solid for the Price

After spending some time with the POCO M7, my initial impressions are mostly positive. It’s a solid budget device with great battery life, acceptable performance, and a usable camera setup. The display resolution could have been better, and low-light photography is far from perfect, but for the price, these compromises are understandable.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset feels like a capable performer for daily tasks, and MIUI adds plenty of useful features. 5G support is another plus point, ensuring that this phone won’t feel outdated anytime soon.

If you’re looking for a budget phone with a large display, fantastic battery life, and decent all-round performance, the POCO M7 seems like a reliable option so far. Of course, a full verdict will depend on how it holds up in the long run, but for now, it’s off to a promising start.

