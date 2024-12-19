Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x: A Detailed Comparison

Compare Poco M7 Pro 5G and Realme 14x: Detailed insights on dimensions, displays, performance, cameras, battery life, and durability to find your perfect fit.

Choosing the right smartphone often comes down to understanding what each device offers and how it fits your lifestyle. The Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Realme 14x both come with impressive features, but they cater to slightly different audiences. In this in-depth comparison, we’ll analyze everything from design and display to performance, cameras, and battery life to help you make an informed decision.

Design: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is slightly more compact and lightweight compared to the Realme 14x. It measures 162.4 x 75.7 x 8 mm and weighs 190 g, making it a comfortable device to handle. The Realme 14x, on the other hand, is a bit larger at 165.7 x 76.2 x 7.9 mm and heavier at 197 g.

In terms of durability, the Poco M7 Pro 5G features IP64 dust and water resistance, providing basic protection against splashes and dust. However, the Realme 14x takes durability a step further with IP68/IP69 certification, which protects it against submersion in water up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Additionally, the Realme complies with MIL-STD-810H standards, although this does not guarantee ruggedness in extreme conditions. If durability and ruggedness are priorities, the Realme 14x is the clear winner.

Display: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

The Poco M7 Pro 5G excels in the display department with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It delivers an impressive peak brightness of 2100 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. The resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 395 ppi make it ideal for media consumption, gaming, and everyday use. Additionally, it features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced durability and an Always-on Display feature for quick access to notifications.

In contrast, the Realme 14x offers a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it falls short in brightness with a maximum of 625 nits and a lower resolution of 720 x 1604 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 264 ppi. While the display is functional and sufficient for casual use, it does not match the vibrancy and sharpness of the Poco’s AMOLED screen.

Performance: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

Performance is a critical factor when choosing a smartphone, and both devices are powered by capable chipsets. The Poco M7 Pro 5G features the Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra, built on a 6nm process. Its Octa-core CPU (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU ensure smooth performance in multitasking, gaming, and everyday operations. It runs on Android 14 with HyperOS, offering a clean and optimized software experience.

The Realme 14x is equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 6300, also built on a 6nm process. Its Octa-core CPU (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU provide decent performance for most tasks, but it lags slightly behind the Dimensity 7025 Ultra in terms of processing power. It runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, which is user-friendly and feature-rich.

For users who prioritize raw performance, the Poco M7 Pro 5G has a slight edge, making it better suited for demanding applications and gaming.

Storage and Expandability: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

The Poco M7 Pro 5G offers two storage configurations: 128GB with 6GB RAM and 256GB with 8GB RAM, utilizing UFS 2.2 storage technology for faster read and write speeds. However, it does not include a microSDXC slot, which limits expandability.

The Realme 14x, on the other hand, provides options for 128GB with 6GB RAM and 128GB with 8GB RAM, and it supports storage expansion via a microSDXC card slot. This makes it a more flexible choice for users who need additional storage for apps, media, and files.

Cameras: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

The Poco M7 Pro 5G stands out with its dual-camera setup featuring a 50 MP wide lens with f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, ensuring excellent image quality in both daylight and low-light conditions. It is complemented by a 2 MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait shots. The front camera is a 20 MP wide sensor, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

In comparison, the Realme 14x offers a single 50 MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. While it captures decent photos, it lacks additional sensors for depth or macro shots. The front camera is limited to 8 MP, making it less appealing for selfie enthusiasts.

If photography and videography are important, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is the better choice due to its superior camera hardware.

Battery: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

The Realme 14x takes the lead in battery capacity with a massive 6000 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage on a single charge. It supports 45W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging, making it a versatile option for users who value battery life and power-sharing capabilities.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G comes with a slightly smaller 5110 mAh battery, which is still adequate for a full day of use. It supports 45W wired charging, enabling fast top-ups when needed.

For heavy users or those prioritizing battery longevity, the Realme 14x is the clear winner.

Connectivity: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

Both smartphones offer Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS for seamless connectivity. The Poco M7 Pro 5G also includes an infrared port, which adds functionality for controlling devices like TVs and air conditioners. In contrast, the Realme 14x lacks this feature.

In terms of sensors, the Poco M7 Pro 5G has an under-display fingerprint sensor, while the Realme 14x opts for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both solutions are fast and reliable, but the under-display option feels more modern and seamless.

Sound and Audio: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

Both devices feature stereo speakers and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, making them suitable for users who prefer wired audio solutions. Additionally, they support 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, ensuring a great audio experience for music lovers.

Color Options: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight, offering sleek and modern color choices. The Realme 14x comes in Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red, catering to users who prefer bold and vibrant designs.

Pricing: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Realme 14x

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Starts at ₹14,999

Realme 14x: Starts at ₹14,999

Conclusion: Which Should You Choose?

The decision between the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Realme 14x boils down to your priorities. If you value a superior display, better camera quality, and a modern design, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is the better option. However, if battery life, durability, and expandable storage are your main concerns, the Realme 14x is the way to go. Ultimately, both devices offer excellent value for money, but your choice should align with your specific needs and preferences.