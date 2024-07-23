POCO Partners with Marvel for Deadpool & Wolverine Special Edition Smartphone

POCO and Marvel team up for a Deadpool & Wolverine special edition smartphone. Leaked images reveal a unique design and powerful specs. Limited release in India on July 26th.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie is spilling over into the tech world, with smartphone manufacturer POCO teaming up with Marvel for a special edition smartphone. This collaboration aims to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated film.

Leaked Images Reveal Design Inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine

Leaked images, courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar, provide a sneak peek at the POCO X Deadpool X Wolverine Edition smartphone. The design features Deadpool’s signature crimson red colour with accents inspired by both Deadpool and Wolverine on the back.

Limited Edition Release Expected in India

The special edition smartphone is set to be officially announced on July 26th in India, with sales expected to begin in early August. Following the recent trend of limited edition releases from Redmi, it is likely that this POCO edition will also be available in limited quantities with unique packaging.

Here's a glimpse of the upcoming POCO x Deadpool x Wolverine special edition smartphone.. Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/cYDlY68dWX — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 23, 2024

Possible Specifications and Features

While official specifications are yet to be confirmed, the camera design suggests the special edition might be based on the POCO F6. If so, potential features include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The leaked images also reveal a dual camera system on the back, likely featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A Deadpool insignia encircles the flash module, adding a unique touch. A large 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging is rumoured to power the device.

Official Announcement Anticipated

The official announcement on July 26th will provide further details about this collaboration, including final specifications, pricing, and availability.