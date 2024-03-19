Portronics Dash 8: Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Music and Lights

As Holi approaches, Portronics introduces the Dash 8, a Bluetooth speaker designed to elevate the festive atmosphere with music and lights. This speaker is suitable for both indoor and outdoor parties, featuring RGB lights and a karaoke microphone, making it a versatile addition to any celebration.
Key Highlights:
- The Dash 8 is equipped with Bluetooth V5.3, offering a stable and seamless connection.
- Features include a 2-inch tweeter, a 5.25-inch subwoofer, and a Bass Boost button for enhanced sound quality.
- Supports multiple connection options including USB Flash Drive, AUX In, and a dedicated karaoke mic port.
- TWS mode allows connection to another Dash 8 speaker for double the audio output.
- Six different RGB light profiles are available to match the party’s mood.
- The speaker has an IPX5 water resistance rating, making it suitable for poolside parties.
- Portable design with a handle for easy relocation and a USB Type-C port for fast charging.
- Available at an introductory price of INR 7,199 with a 12-month warranty.
Table of ContentsToggle
Versatile Sound and Light Features
The Portronics Dash 8 not only delivers high-quality sound across the audio spectrum with its 60W output, 2-inch tweeter, and 5.25-inch subwoofer but also enhances the party atmosphere with pulsating RGB lights. The Bass Boost feature ensures that the lows are as immersive as the highs, providing a full sound stage for any party playlist.
Connectivity and Portability
Beyond Bluetooth connectivity, the Dash 8 offers versatility with its support for wired connections, including USB Flash Drive and AUX In, along with a karaoke microphone port for impromptu singing sessions. Its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode enables users to connect two Dash 8 speakers for amplified sound. The speaker’s design is both sturdy and portable, with an IPX5 rating for resistance to water splashes and a handle for easy transportation. A USB Type-C fast-charging port ensures that the music keeps playing for up to six hours on a single charge.
Pricing and Availability
The Portronics Dash 8 is now available for purchase at an introductory price of INR 7,199. Customers can buy it from the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, and select offline stores. It comes with a 12-month warranty, ensuring customer satisfaction.
Add Comment