Portronics Dash 8: Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Music and Lights

As Holi approaches, Portronics introduces the Dash 8, a Bluetooth speaker designed to elevate the festive atmosphere with music and lights. This speaker is suitable for both indoor and outdoor parties, featuring RGB lights and a karaoke microphone, making it a versatile addition to any celebration.

Key Highlights:

The Dash 8 is equipped with Bluetooth V5.3, offering a stable and seamless connection.

Features include a 2-inch tweeter, a 5.25-inch subwoofer, and a Bass Boost button for enhanced sound quality.

Supports multiple connection options including USB Flash Drive, AUX In, and a dedicated karaoke mic port.

TWS mode allows connection to another Dash 8 speaker for double the audio output.

Six different RGB light profiles are available to match the party’s mood.

The speaker has an IPX5 water resistance rating, making it suitable for poolside parties.

Portable design with a handle for easy relocation and a USB Type-C port for fast charging.

Available at an introductory price of INR 7,199 with a 12-month warranty.

Versatile Sound and Light Features

The Portronics Dash 8 not only delivers high-quality sound across the audio spectrum with its 60W output, 2-inch tweeter, and 5.25-inch subwoofer but also enhances the party atmosphere with pulsating RGB lights. The Bass Boost feature ensures that the lows are as immersive as the highs, providing a full sound stage for any party playlist.

Connectivity and Portability

Beyond Bluetooth connectivity, the Dash 8 offers versatility with its support for wired connections, including USB Flash Drive and AUX In, along with a karaoke microphone port for impromptu singing sessions. Its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode enables users to connect two Dash 8 speakers for amplified sound. The speaker’s design is both sturdy and portable, with an IPX5 rating for resistance to water splashes and a handle for easy transportation. A USB Type-C fast-charging port ensures that the music keeps playing for up to six hours on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Dash 8 is now available for purchase at an introductory price of INR 7,199. Customers can buy it from the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, and select offline stores. It comes with a 12-month warranty, ensuring customer satisfaction.