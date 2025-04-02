Portronics Debuts Compact Beem 520 Projector for Home Entertainment

Portronics has launched its latest home entertainment device, the Beem 520, a compact smart LED projector. The company emphasizes its design for immersive and wireless viewing experiences.

The Beem 520 features a native resolution of 720p HD and a brightness of 2200 lumens, aiming to provide clear visuals even in well-lit environments. It supports up to 4K Ultra HD content. The projector comes pre-loaded with several over-the-top (OTT) streaming applications, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Prime Video, eliminating the need for external streaming devices.

Designed for ease of use, the Beem 520 sports a minimalist white finish and includes a built-in telescopic stand for height and angle adjustments. It also features a tiltable head and automatic vertical keystone correction to ensure a properly aligned image. For permanent installations, the projector is ceiling mountable.

For audio, the Beem 520 incorporates 3W integrated speakers suitable for casual viewing. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Ethernet, a USB port, and a 3.5mm audio output jack. The projector can project a 62-inch screen from a distance of 2 meters and scales up to an 88-inch display at 2.8 meters. It can project up to a 105-inch display from 3.4 meters away.

The Portronics Beem 520 is available at an introductory price of INR 6,999 through the company’s official website, Amazon.in, and other online and offline stores across India. It comes with a standard 12-month warranty.