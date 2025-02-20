Portronics Unveils AnyMeal Multicook Electric Kettle – A Multi-Purpose Kitchen Essential

New Delhi, February 20, 2025: Portronics, a well-known brand in portable gadgets, has now stepped into the kitchen appliance market with the launch of the AnyMeal Multicook Electric Kettle with Steamer. Designed to simplify modern cooking, this versatile device offers a blend of efficiency and style, making it a valuable addition to any home.

A Multi-Function Kitchen Companion

The AnyMeal Multicook Electric Kettle features a 1.5L capacity, making it suitable for preparing soups, noodles, pasta, oatmeal, porridge, and more. With 600W power, it ensures rapid boiling, steaming, and cooking, catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s users.

Jasmeet Singh, Founder & Director of Portronics, stated, “At Portronics, we are dedicated to providing innovative and user-centric solutions that enhance daily life. The AnyMeal Multicook Electric Kettle marks our entry into kitchen appliances, combining functionality, quality, and style. We’re delighted to introduce this versatile product, making cooking simpler and more enjoyable for our customers.”

Smart Features for Hassle-Free Cooking

This smart kettle comes with a tempered glass lid, ensuring durability while allowing users to monitor their meals. A dedicated egg boiling tray is included, enabling the perfect preparation of boiled eggs. Its non-stick coated inner surface ensures easy cooking and effortless cleaning.

For precise heat adjustments, the temperature control knob allows users to set the required temperature for different dishes. Additionally, the wide-mouth opening makes filling, stirring, and cleaning convenient. The 360° swirl detachable base enhances portability, and the cool-touch exterior ensures safe handling, preventing accidental burns.

Elegant Design & Availability

Available in a sophisticated Beige finish, the AnyMeal Multicook Electric Kettle not only enhances functionality but also adds to the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen. Despite its compact size, it is packed with features, making it a perfect solution for convenient cooking.

Pricing & Availability

The Portronics AnyMeal Multicook Electric Kettle is available at an introductory price of INR 1,999, backed by a 12-month warranty for a worry-free experience. It can be purchased from the official website Portronics.com, as well as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores.