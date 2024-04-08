Portronics Unveils Freedom Fold 3: Multi-Device Wireless Charger

Portronics has introduced the Freedom Fold 3, a 3-in-1 wireless charger designed to simultaneously charge a smartphone, smartwatch, and TWS earphones. This new gadget aims to eliminate the hassle of tangled cords and cluttered spaces, offering a convenient solution for charging multiple devices in one location. With its folding design, the Freedom Fold 3 is also touted as a portable charging option, ideal for users who are frequently on the move.

Key Highlights:

The Freedom Fold 3 allows for the simultaneous charging of a smartphone, smartwatch, and TWS earphones.

Features a folding design for enhanced portability, weighing only 200g.

Offers fast charging with a 15W output for smartphones and compatible charging rates for smartwatches and earbuds.

Supports Apple’s MagSafe standard for a range of Apple iOS devices.

Includes safety features to protect devices from electrical issues.

Product Features and Compatibility

The Freedom Fold 3 is designed to support fast and efficient charging, with the main smartphone charging slot providing a 15W output. The smartwatch and earphones slots offer 5W and 2.5W outputs, respectively. The charger is compatible with devices that adhere to Apple’s MagSafe standard, including the iPhone 12 series and above, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro 3.

Design and Safety

Crafted from high-quality PU leather, the Freedom Fold 3 incorporates a non-slip design to ensure devices stay securely in place while charging. It comes with a 1-meter Type-C cable for connection to a power source. The charger’s circuitry is designed to prevent short circuits, overload, overcurrent, and overvoltage, ensuring devices are charged safely.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Freedom Fold 3 is available for purchase at an introductory price of INR 1,499 on the company’s official website, Portronics.com, and includes a 12-month warranty. Additionally, the charger can be found on Amazon.in and through various offline retailers.