Portronics Unveils ‘My Buddy Spinlight’ Laptop Stand with Integrated Fan and 360° Rotation

Portronics, a recognized entity in India’s digital and portable consumer electronics market, has launched the My Buddy Spinlight, a laptop stand designed to enhance user ergonomics. This accessory not only provides users with adjustable heights and angles but also integrates a cooling fan to keep the laptop’s temperature down.

Key Highlights:

Laptop stand with 360-degree rotation capability.

Features an integrated RGB cooling fan.

Adjustable heights and angles for ergonomic use.

Twin aluminum alloy arms provide stability and adjustability.

Foldable design makes it portable.

Supports up to 8Kg and is compatible with devices up to 17″.

Z-shape design ensures height customization.

Comes with silicone pads for slip prevention.

1200 RPM cooling fan with RGB Lights offers 10 programmable modes.

360° rotating base for enhanced usability.

The My Buddy Spinlight is designed to cater to the needs of those seeking customizable elevation angles, which can be attributed to its twin aluminum alloy arms. These arms allow for movement up to 180 degrees, making it versatile for users. The stand’s foldable nature enhances its portability, and it can support devices weighing up to 8Kg and measuring up to 17″.

The stand’s unique Z-shape design is ideal for customizing height. It includes silicone pads to ensure that the laptop or tablet remains securely in place. One of its most notable features is the powerful 1200 RPM cooling fan embedded with RGB Lights. This fan provides not only effective cooling but also comes with 10 programmable modes to give a personalized touch to one’s workstation. Furthermore, the 360° rotating base ensures flexibility, allowing the user to rotate their laptop in any direction for work or presentations.

Pricing and Availability: The Portronics My Buddy Spinlight is priced at INR 2,349 and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is available for purchase on the company’s official website, Portronics.com, as well as on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, along with other online and offline stores.