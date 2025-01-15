Portronics Unveils Volt 20: A Compact and Versatile 6-in-1 Power Socket

Portronics, a leading name in tech accessories, has launched the Volt 20, a 6-in-1 desktop power socket tailored for modern homes and offices. Combining a compact design, high-speed charging, and the ability to power multiple devices simultaneously, this power socket aims to streamline your daily power management needs.

Advanced Features for Versatile Power Management

The Portronics Volt 20 features a 20W Type-C Power Delivery (PD) port for ultra-fast charging, ideal for smartphones, tablets, and other Type-C-compatible devices. It is complemented by two 18W USB-A ports for older gadgets and three AC sockets capable of handling up to 2500W output, making it suitable for high-demand devices like laptops and monitors.

Enhanced Convenience with Thoughtful Design

Equipped with a 3-meter copper cable, the Volt 20 offers extended reach, ensuring convenience in spaces where power outlets are far from your workspace. Its clutter-free design is 50% smaller than conventional adapters and extensions, allowing it to blend effortlessly into any environment.

Prioritizing Safety and Durability

Safety is at the forefront of the Volt 20. Built with anti-fire PC+PVC materials, it offers comprehensive protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and overload. Users can enjoy reliable charging without concerns about overheating or device damage.

Stylish and Affordable Power Solution

With its elegant white finish, the Volt 20 is more than just functional—it’s also visually appealing. Whether you’re powering smartphones, laptops, earbuds, or home appliances, this device ensures efficient and safe charging for all.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Volt 20 is available at an attractive price of ₹1,499 and comes with a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased via the company’s official website, Portronics.com, as well as leading e-commerce platforms and offline stores across India.