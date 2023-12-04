pTron Unveils New Jazz Series Soundbars for Enhanced Audio Experience

pTron has introduced its latest innovation in the audio accessories domain, the Jazz Series Soundbars. The series, comprising the pTron Jazz and Jazz Pro models, aims to enhance the home entertainment experience with its advanced design and technology. The lineup also anticipates the launch of the Jazz Pro X1 240W, further expanding its range.

Key Highlights:

The Jazz Series includes the pTron Jazz 40 Watt Soundbar and the Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar with a Wired Subwoofer.

The upcoming Jazz Pro X1 240W Soundbar features a 2.1 channel system with 2.25-inch quad drivers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer speaker.

The soundbars offer connectivity options like BT5.3, Optical IN, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC, along with three equalizer modes for different audio experiences.

Both models are designed to cater to the Gen-Z lifestyle, offering immersive sound and stylish designs that complement modern living spaces.

pTron has launched the Jazz 40 Watt Soundbar and Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar, each designed to cater to different room sizes and audio needs. The pTron Jazz 40 Watt is a 2.0 channel soundbar featuring 50mm dual drivers, suitable for small to mid-sized rooms. It offers various connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, and supports three equalizer modes for movies, music, and news. The product is wall-mountable and comes with a fully loaded remote for easy control.

The Jazz Pro 120W model, aimed at vibrant lifestyles, is a 2.1 channel sound system with a 6-inch woofer. It promises an immersive audio experience, perfect for movies, music, or gaming. Like its counterpart, it offers seamless connectivity and includes a sophisticated wooden subwoofer design.

In December, pTron plans to launch the Jazz Pro X1 240W Soundbar. This model is set to offer a cinematic sound experience, ideal for large TVs and spacious rooms. It features a 2.1 channel soundbar with quad drivers and a substantial subwoofer speaker.

Ameen Khwaja, CEO of pTron, expressed excitement about the new releases, highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering immersive audio experiences at modest price points. The products are available for purchase on Amazon, priced at Rs. 4999 for the Jazz 40 Watt Soundbar and Rs. 2799 for the Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar.

pTron’s Jazz Series Soundbars stand as a testament to the company’s dedication to enhancing the audio experience for its customers. With their advanced features, stylish designs, and competitive pricing, these soundbars are poised to make a significant impact in the audio accessories market.