PUBG Mobile to be back as Battlegrounds Mobile in India: Launch and registration dates speculated

PUBG Mobile is all set to make a comeback in India, much to the relief of ardent fans of the game in the country. However, as is already known, the game is going to be renamed Battlegrounds Mobile during the second coming in the country, with the version being exclusive to India.

However, with that being confirmed by Krafton, the next thing uppermost in everybody’s mind is the release date of the game. That again is expected to take place on June 10 in the backdrop of earlier rumors that has repeatedly been claiming a launch sometime in June. Krafton is yet to come up with a firm launch date even though it has confirmed the relaunch of the game in the country.

The game however is expected to see a phased rollout and might initially be available to only Android users. Also, those interested will be required to pre-register for the game. The company again is taking its time to reveal the pre-registration date though the rumor mill seems to have an answer for that. According to them, pre-registrations will be starting on June 10.

As for the process, one will have to head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store as soon as the pre-registration date is officially announced. Links for the same is going to be revealed then, something that the gamers will have to watch out for. There is going to be a notification served as soon as the game is available for download.