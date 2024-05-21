Qualcomm and Microsoft Empower Developers with Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows

Qualcomm Technologies, in partnership with Microsoft, unveiled the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows at Microsoft Build. This compact PC, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, is designed to empower developers in creating and optimizing applications for the next wave of AI-powered PCs.

Snapdragon Dev Kit: Fueling the Future of AI PCs

With a surge of Snapdragon X Series laptops expected to hit the market soon, developers gain access to cutting-edge technology through this dev kit. The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows enables them to build fully optimized software and AI experiences, leveraging the native Windows on Snapdragon toolchain, including Visual Studio/VSCode and various runtimes, libraries, and frameworks.

Accelerated Development and Enhanced User Experiences

Developers can effortlessly adapt and recompile Windows applications natively for Snapdragon using the dev kit. This streamlines the development process and helps deliver the best possible experience to PC consumers. The dev kit boasts an accelerated Developer Edition of the Snapdragon X Elite processor, complemented by diverse ports and a form factor compatible with developers’ multi-monitor setups.

Harnessing the Power of On-Device AI

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is purposefully crafted to accelerate the next generation of on-device AI applications for PCs,” stated Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming at Qualcomm Technologies. Developers can tap into the capabilities of the Qualcomm Oryon CPU and 45 TOPS NPU to build AI applications of the future.

Availability and Pricing

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is available for pre-order and will be officially released on June 18th, priced at $899.99.