Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Airtel Showcase 5G RedCap Device Capabilities

Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Ericsson, and Airtel have jointly demonstrated the capabilities of the Reduced Capability (RedCap) device using Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System and Ericsson’s RedCap software on Airtel’s 5G TDD network at the India Mobile Congress 2023. This event marks the first-ever implementation and validation of RedCap in India.

Key Highlights:

First-ever demonstration of RedCap in India.

RedCap bridges the gap between high-end 5G capabilities and mid-tier use cases.

RedCap devices support efficient downlink and uplink speeds, making them cost-efficient with a longer battery life.

Application potential spans video surveillance, medical devices, industrial sensors, and more.

RedCap is a device platform designed to bridge the gap between the extreme capabilities of 5G and an optimized design for mid-tier use cases. Unlike 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) devices, RedCap devices can efficiently support 220 Mbps and 100 Mbps in the downlink and uplink, respectively. This reduction in complexity results in cost-effective devices with a smaller footprint, enabling designs for a diverse range of use cases.

Savi Soin, SVP & President, Qualcomm India, remarked, “This demonstration highlights Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to the digital transformation in India. 5G RedCap has the potential to drive many use cases within the country.”

Gautam Sheoran, VP & GM, Wireless Broadband & Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., emphasized that, “RedCap introduces a new class of 5G catering to consumer devices and industrial applications due to its reduced complexity.”

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of South East Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson, expressed, “Ericsson RedCap will allow the introduction of services beyond eMBB on 5G standalone architecture, offering new monetization opportunities in the consumer and industrial sectors.”

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, added, “The successful testing of RedCap technology on our network paves the way for innovative IoT broadband adoption that is both cost and energy efficient.”

RedCap is considered a crucial advancement in 5G technology, intended to cater to use cases not covered by current ‘new radio (NR)’ specifications. The Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System supports RedCap, allowing OEMs to develop devices with reduced costs and complexity while maintaining power efficiency. The successful trial on Airtel’s 5G network accentuates Qualcomm Technologies’ involvement in advancing 5G connectivity in India.