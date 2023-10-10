Qubo Enters Auto Accessories Segment with New GPS Trackers and Dashcams

Qubo, the smart devices brand from Hero Electronix, has recently unveiled its new range of GPS Trackers for Cars & Bikes at the Qubo Connected World 2023, the brand’s annual event. The newly launched products feature Live Location Tracking, Accident Alerts, GeoFence Alerts, and more, powered by advanced AI.

Key Highlights:

Launch of new GPS Trackers for Cars & Bikes.

Introduction of two new Dashcam models.

GPS Trackers provide features like Live Location Tracking, Accident Alerts, and GeoFence Alerts.

Qubo’s portfolio includes Smart Home Devices, Auto Accessories, and Lifestyle Gadgets.

Qubo, at the same event, also introduced two new Dashcam models, expanding its offerings in Smart Auto Accessories.

Since its inception in 2019, Qubo has released various products in the Smart Home Devices sector. The brand’s products such as Smart Door Locks, AI-Powered Security Cameras, and Smart Home Automation Products are popular in the market. With the recent launches, Qubo aims to establish a significant presence in the Auto Accessories domain.

Mr. Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix, mentioned Qubo’s accomplishments over the past 4 years and acknowledged the brand’s milestones, including shipping over 500,000 devices and generating a monthly revenue surpassing Rs. 15 crores.

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, spoke about the thorough research and development behind the new GPS Trackers for Cars & Bikes. He emphasized the product’s importance for individuals concerned about their vehicle’s safety and the safety of those operating them.

Qubo’s product range is backed by its proprietary tech stack. The components of this tech stack, including Software, Apps, Cloud, and Device Hardware, are primarily developed at the Qubo Innovation Center in Noida.

The brand has consistently supported the Make in India initiative, manufacturing most of its products domestically. Presently, Qubo is available across various platforms, including major online marketplaces, its own D2C website, and over 2000 physical stores in more than 30 cities.

Details of the New Products:

GPS TRACKERS

Price: Starting @ Rs 1,799 (Bike) & Rs 2,099 (Car).

Features include Real-time Location Tracking, Ignition On/Off alerts, GeoFence Entry/Exit Alerts, Accident Alerts, Towing Alerts, Tamper Alerts, Live Location Sharing, Route Playback and History, and Driving Behavior Insights.

Dashcam ProX

Price: Rs. 3,490.

Specifications include 2MP camera with 1080p Full HD recording, Rotatable Design, low light performance, Super Capacitor for temperature resistance, Time Lapse videos, Loop Recording, and storage supporting up to 1 TB SD Card.

Dashcam Pro 3K