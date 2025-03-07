Qubo’s Women’s Day Campaign Challenges Gender Stereotypes in Driving

To mark International Women’s Day, Qubo’s latest campaign aims to address and break long-standing biases related to women drivers. Qubo’s, a premium smart devices brand from Hero Group, is known for its innovative solutions, especially in the dashcam segment. With this campaign, Qubo’s expands its focus beyond road safety to foster equality and fairness on Indian roads.

The brand’s initiative brings attention to the stereotypes and prejudices women drivers encounter daily. Through a recently released digital film on Instagram and YouTube, Qubo’s campaign highlights these biases and the importance of objective proof rather than baseless assumptions.

Digital Film Puts Focus on Real-Life Biases

In its latest digital film, Qubo’s shares conversations that many women drivers experience, often involving prejudiced remarks like “Galti toh lady driver ki hi hogi” (It must be the lady driver’s fault). These everyday exchanges reflect a broader societal bias, one that Qubo’s wants to challenge.

The film uses these examples to pose a critical question: “Bina proof ke ilzaam kyun?” (Why blame without evidence?). By shifting the focus from personal opinions to verifiable facts, Qubo’s aims to encourage people to rely on evidence instead of stereotypes when evaluating driving incidents.

Dashcams as Unbiased Witnesses

Qubo’s campaign leverages its range of dashcams to reinforce this message. These devices serve as impartial witnesses, documenting every moment on the road. Through its consistent messaging, Qubo’s builds on its established #NoArgumentsOnlyEvidence positioning, emphasizing that dashcams provide factual, unbiased accounts of events — free from gender-based bias.

Promoting Safety and Equality Through Technology

As a leader in India’s dashcam market, Qubo’s has played a significant role in increasing awareness around the importance of dashcams for road safety and accident accountability. With this campaign, Qubo’s extends the conversation to gender equality, underlining how technology can help challenge unfair assumptions and provide all drivers — regardless of gender — equal access to objective evidence.

Statement from Qubo’s Management

Rachit Mehra, General Manager – Brand & Marketing at Qubo’s, spoke about the campaign’s significance, saying, “The bias faced by women drivers is both unjust and outdated. This International Women’s Day, we are highlighting these stereotypes and replacing them with facts. Our film serves as a reminder that dashcams capture the truth, cutting through societal bias. With Qubo’s advanced dashcams, every driver has the power of clear, objective proof.