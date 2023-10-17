RAEGR Unveils MagFix Arc M500: Affordable 15W MagSafe Compatible Charger for iPhones

In a move aimed at providing iPhone users with an affordable yet high-quality charging solution, RAEGR has unveiled the MagFix Arc M500, a 15W MagSafe compatible wireless charger. This charger offers an array of features and benefits, making it an ideal addition to your charging arsenal. Here are the key highlights:

Affordable Alternative: The RAEGR MagFix Arc M500 provides a budget-friendly option for those looking for a MagSafe compatible charger without the premium price tag associated with Apple’s official cable.

Versatile Charging: This wireless charger is perfect for various settings, including your bedroom, car, office, or travel kit, ensuring that your iPhone remains charged at all times.

Secure and Lightweight: With built-in magnets for secure placement and a slim, lightweight profile (just 50g), the M500 is a portable and reliable travel companion.

Enhanced Charging Efficiency: The charger’s strategically placed magnets optimize alignment and efficiency, resulting in faster and more efficient wireless charging.

Compatibility: The MagFix Arc M500 is compatible with a range of iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Series, and iPhone 12 Series. It automatically adjusts the charging power between 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W, ensuring optimal charging for your device.

Safety First: The charger adheres to strict safety standards, offering protection against overheating, overcharging, overvoltage, and overcurrent, providing a secure charging experience.

xxx of RAEGR, Ajesh George, emphasized the practicality of having a spare wireless charging cable for your iPhone, especially for those who tend to forget their charging cables when on the go. He stated, “The RAEGR MagFix Arc M500 is an ideal spare wireless charging cable, highly compatible with Apple’s iPhones. Our R&D team ensures it meets all the compatibility and safety standards set by Apple, offers a premium design, and ensures it’s budget-friendly.”

The RAEGR MagFix Arc M500 is available at an attractive price of just INR 1,099 on Raegr.com and Amazon.in, making it an accessible and valuable addition to any iPhone user’s charging setup.