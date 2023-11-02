Rakuten Kobo Introduces New eReaders to Indian Market

Rakuten Kobo has officially launched a new lineup of eReaders in India, including the Kobo Clara 2E, Kobo Libra 2, and Kobo Nia. These devices, available on Flipkart and other prominent online marketplaces, aim to provide Indian readers with a superior digital reading experience. They come equipped with features such as Bluetooth wireless technology, E Ink displays for clear reading, and a variety of lighting options to reduce blue light exposure.

Kobo Clara 2E : Made with 85% recycled plastic and featuring a 6” HD E Ink glare-free screen. Priced at INR 14,999.

Kobo Libra 2 : Offers a 7″ HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen and 32GB of storage. Waterproof and priced at INR 19,999.

Kobo Nia : An entry-level eReader with a 6″ Carta E Ink touchscreen. Priced at INR 10,999.

Access to the Kobo eBook Store : Over 7.5 million titles available.

Ergonomic Design : Devices designed for comfortable one-handed reading.

Sustainability: Kobo Clara 2E incorporates recycled materials in its construction.

The new eReaders are engineered to accommodate a diverse range of reading preferences and environments. Features such as color temperature adjustment and quick page turns cater to various reading conditions. Long battery life ensures that readers can enjoy their eReader for weeks on a single charge, based on individual usage.

Michael Tamblyn, CEO of Rakuten Kobo, expressed enthusiasm about the Indian market, “The rich reading culture in India presents the opportune time for Kobo to introduce its digital reading experience to the market.” He also emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainability by including recycled materials in devices like the Kobo Clara 2E.

The eReaders offer access to a vast digital library with books across different genres and languages, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Additionally, the Kobo Audiobooks service is available for those who prefer listening to their books.

Specific details about the devices include the Kobo Libra 2’s glare-free 7″ HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen, which is fully waterproof, and the Kobo Clara 2E’s eco-friendly design with 85% recycled plastic and waterproofing. The Kobo Nia serves as an ideal entry point for those new to digital reading with its illuminated screen and ample storage for thousands of books.

Kobo’s arrival in India with these eReaders could signify a new chapter for the digital reading landscape in the country.