realme 12 Pro Series 5G Unveils Flagship Periscope Telephoto Lens and Luxury Watch Design

realme, a leading smartphone service provider, made a significant announcement at its 2024 media preview event in Las Vegas. The realme 12 Pro Series is set to redefine smartphone photography with its flagship periscope telephoto lens. Additionally, the series features a luxury watch design collaboration with renowned watch designer Ollivier Savéo. Here are the key highlights of this groundbreaking release:

Empowering Young Users with Next-Gen Imaging:

The realme 12 Pro Series addresses the preferences of young users, offering a periscope telephoto lens with 3X zoom or more, exceeding the industry standard of 2X.

This technology, previously exclusive to flagship phones, will be made accessible to a wider audience.

The Next-gen Telephoto Lens:

The realme 12 Pro Series enhances night shot clarity and stability using prism tilt OIS, sub-wavelength structure coating, and a wave-shaped lens hood.

It introduces a 3X Portrait Mode with a 71mm golden portrait focal length.

The series boasts up to 120X digital zoom, setting new standards in telephoto capabilities.

The Next-Gen Sensor:

Featuring the OV64B flagship sensor, it’s over twice as large as the telephoto sensor in competing devices.

The larger aperture and light intake make the realme 12 Pro Series telephoto lens three times more light-sensitive than competitors.

The Next-gen Lossless Zoom:

The main camera features Sony IMX890 OIS with a 1/1.56” large sensor, ideal for nighttime photography.

The series offers lossless zoom at 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 6x, providing a flagship-level photographic experience.

The Next-gen Algorithm:

realme collaborates with Qualcomm to enhance image processing with the MasterShot Algorithm.

It is the first and only device in its segment to process RAW domains, ensuring top clarity and dynamic range.

The omni-focal MasterShot Algorithm integrates the LightFusion Engine and NightEye Engine for superior clarity, tone, and night photography.

Luxury Watch Design Collaboration:

realme partners with luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo to create an exclusive luxury watch design for the realme 12 Pro Series 5G.

Savéo, renowned for collaborations with prestigious Swiss watch brands, brings sophistication to the series.

The design features a Golden Fluted Bezel, Polished Sunburst Dial, Premium Vegan Leather, and a 3D Jubilee Bracelet, redefining the concept of light luxury.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is scheduled to launch in January, promising not only groundbreaking imaging capabilities but also a stunning luxury watch design. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated release.