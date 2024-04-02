realme 12x 5G Review: Proof You Don’t Need to Break the Bank for 5G!

The realme 12x 5G is a device that impressively balances affordability with premium features. It doesn’t just tick the boxes for an entry-level 5G phone but goes beyond, offering a suite of features typically reserved for higher-end models.

Most of the time, when I see a 5G phone at this price, I immediately assume there will be major compromises. You know, slow performance, a terrible screen… the usual budget phone pitfalls. But I have to admit, the realme 12x 5G has thrown me for a loop. This phone is surprisingly good, especially considering what you pay for it. If you want to jump into the world of 5G without spending a fortune, this is absolutely worth checking out.

realme 12x 5G Specifications:

Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 950 nits brightness.

6.72-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 950 nits brightness. Design: 7.69mm thickness, available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green, Panda Glass protection.

7.69mm thickness, available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green, Panda Glass protection. Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, VC cooling system.

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, VC cooling system. Memory: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage.

Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. Battery: 5000mAh, 45W SUPERVOOC charging.

5000mAh, 45W SUPERVOOC charging. Connectivity: 5G support, “5G Low Power Smart Hotspot” feature.

realme 12x 5G Display and Design

The realme 12x 5G surprised me, and that’s saying something. First off, that 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display? It’s awesome! With a 120Hz refresh rate, everything feels super smooth, whether I’m scrolling through apps or playing games. And get this, it goes up to 950 nits of brightness – I can see everything crystal clear, even on the sunniest days.

Honestly, this phone doesn’t look cheap at all. It’s super thin at just 7.69mm, making it feel surprisingly good in my hand. Those colors, Twilight Purple and Woodland Green, are really stylish too. Plus, it has Panda Glass protection for a little extra toughness. I also dig the subtle design touches – they make the phone feel a little more premium.

Let’s be real, when you’re on a budget, you want to make every penny count. The realme 12x 5G definitely delivers in that department. It handles day-to-day tasks like a champ, and the display is surprisingly good for watching videos or even some light gaming. Of course, there might be a few compromises here and there, but for the price? I’m impressed.

realme 12x 5G Camera

The realme 12x ain’t no flagship, but honestly, the cameras surprised the heck outta me! For this low price, you get a whole lot goin’ on: a main 50MP AI camera, a 2MP depth sensor for fancy bokeh, and that 8MP selfie cam.

That 50MP Mode: The 50 MP mode is seriously somethin’ else. The pics it takes are SHARP. Like, zoom-in-and-see-the-pores sharp. Landscapes, closeups, whatever – it just pops. I was NOT expecting this kinda quality on a budget phone.👍

Night Shots That Don’t Suck: Super Nightscape Mode is my new BFF when the lights go down. It brightens things up without making it look all fake. Usually, cheap phones + low light = blurry mess, but the realme 12 actually does a decent job.

Street Mode = Insta Vibes: If you’re into that artsy, urban photography stuff, the Street Photography Mode is cool. The filters give your pics that edgy, kinda gritty look. Makes me feel creative even when I’m just snappin’ my bus ride.

Selfie Cam Holds Its Own: Gotta admit, I wasn’t expecting much from the 8MP front camera, but the selfies ain’t too shabby. Good for video calls too. It’s no beauty filter queen, but it gets the job done.

realme 12x 5G Performance and Memory

You know, I’m always a bit skeptical about the performance of super cheap phones. They tend to cut corners where it matters. But the realme 12x 5G has a surprising amount of power under the hood! It’s got a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, which might not sound familiar, but trust me, it packs a punch.

Honestly, this phone handles everything I throw at it. Apps open quickly, switching between things is a breeze, and even playing some decent mobile games works without a hitch. What makes it even more impressive is that it has some fancy “VC cooling system” that keeps the phone from overheating, even when you’re pushing it.

Let’s talk about memory – this is where some budget phones skimp. But the realme 12x 5G has options for up to 8GB of RAM (with something called “Dynamic RAM” that makes it feel even zippier). Plus, 128GB of storage is plenty for my apps, photos, and videos. The whole experience feels surprisingly smooth, and I honestly don’t notice any slowdown, which is rare for a phone this affordable.

realme 12x 5G Battery Life and Connectivity

I’m the kind of person who’s always on my phone. Checking emails, social media, the occasional game… you know how it is. Most phones would struggle to keep up with my usage, but the realme 12x 5G has been a revelation. The 5000mAh battery is no joke – I can easily get through a full day of heavy use and often still have some power left before bed. Some days, I even make it to the next morning without needing a charge!

But where this phone really shines is the 45W SUPERVOOC charging. It goes from zero to hero in what feels like no time. I’ll plug it in while I’m making breakfast, and by the time I’m ready to leave, it’s back up to a comfortable percentage. It’s honestly changed the way I think about charging – I don’t stress about it anymore.

Connectivity-wise, the 5G support is a nice bonus. It doesn’t just have 5G though, it seems really smart about how it uses it. The phone’s clever power management means I never noticed it getting hot or draining my battery, even when I’m in a strong 5G area. Plus, that “5G Low Power Smart Hotspot” feature is a lifesaver if I need to share my connection with my laptop on the go.

realme 12x 5G Price

I was skeptical about finding a good 5G phone under 12,000, but the realme 12x 5G has proven me wrong! It’s surprisingly snappy, handling all my daily needs without any lag. The display is bright enough for outdoor use, and the cameras definitely do the job for casual photos and videos. And of course, getting to experience 5G speeds at this price point is a huge bonus. realme really delivers on making cutting-edge tech affordable with this one. realme 12X is available in India starting at ₹11,999 for 4GB+128GB variant, while the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB models costs at Rs. 13,499 and 14,999 respectively.

realme 12x 5G Pros and Cons

Pros:

Vivid Display: A 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, clear visuals, even in bright light.

Elegant Design: Slim, stylish, and protected with Panda Glass, it offers a premium feel.

Long Battery Life: A 5000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC charging offer all-day power and quick recharges.

Affordable Price: Offers 5G access at a competitive price, making cutting-edge technology accessible.

Cons:

Low-Light Camera Performance: Struggles in dim conditions compared to higher-end models.

Software Bloatware: Comes with pre-installed apps that might not be useful to all users.

Final Thoughts on realme 12x

The realme 12x 5G is a device that impressively balances affordability with premium features. It doesn’t just tick the boxes for an entry-level 5G phone but goes beyond, offering a suite of features typically reserved for higher-end models. From its superior display and design, versatile camera capabilities, robust performance and memory, to its exceptional battery life and forward-thinking connectivity options, the realme 12x 5G sets a new benchmark for what consumers can expect from an affordable 5G smartphone.

In essence, the realme 12x 5G embodies the “Make it real” ethos, offering an engaging and comprehensive user experience that resonates with the youth and tech-savvy audiences alike. It stands as a solid choice for anyone looking to dive into the 5G era without making significant financial compromises, thereby living up to its moniker as the “Entry-Level