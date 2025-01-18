Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: The Ultimate Comparison

The smartphone market is constantly evolving, with brands introducing innovative devices to meet diverse consumer demands. The Realme 14 Pro+ and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro are two high-end smartphones vying for attention in the premium segment. Both devices are loaded with advanced features, but they cater to different priorities, including dimensions, display technology, performance, camera setups, and battery life. This detailed comparison will guide you in choosing the right device based on your preferences and requirements.

Dimensions and Build: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

When comparing dimensions, the Realme 14 Pro+ measures 163.5 x 77.3 x 8 mm or 8.3 mm, making it slightly taller and wider. It weighs 194 g or 196 g, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is more compact, measuring 161.2 x 72.4 x 8.2 mm and weighing just 186 g. If portability and ease of handling are important to you, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro might have an edge.

In terms of build quality, the Realme 14 Pro+ comes with a glass front and offers the choice of either a plastic back or a silicone polymer back (eco leather), paired with an aluminum frame. This combination provides durability while maintaining a premium feel. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in contrast, features a glass front protected by an unspecified Gorilla Glass version, though its overall durability is commendable.

Both devices support dual SIM setups. The Realme 14 Pro+ uses Nano-SIMs, while the Motorola Edge 50 Pro adds support for eSIM, making it more future-ready. When it comes to resistance against environmental factors, the Realme 14 Pro+ offers superior protection with its IP68/IP69 certification, MIL-STD-810H compliance, and GJB 150.18A certification (exclusive to China). The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, while also IP68 dust and water-resistant, lacks the military-grade certifications offered by its competitor.

Display: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Display quality is a crucial factor when choosing a smartphone, and both devices excel in this department. The Realme 14 Pro+ boasts a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1B colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colors. Its Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection adds an extra layer of durability, making it resistant to scratches and minor impacts.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro takes the display experience a step further with its 6.7-inch P-OLED display, offering a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a remarkable peak brightness of 2000 nits. This makes it ideal for outdoor use and HDR content consumption. Additionally, the 92% screen-to-body ratio of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro provides a more immersive experience compared to the 89.7% ratio of the Realme 14 Pro+.

Performance and Software: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Performance is where both smartphones demonstrate their capabilities. The Realme 14 Pro+ is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a solid performer for daily tasks and gaming. It runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, offering the latest software features and a user-friendly interface. Its CPU setup includes 1×2.5 GHz Cortex-A720, 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A720, and 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A520, paired with the Adreno 710 GPU.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on the other hand, features the slightly more advanced Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, delivering superior performance. Its CPU consists of 1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715, 4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715, and 3×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510, combined with the Adreno 720 GPU for enhanced graphics processing. While it runs on Android 14, Motorola has promised up to three major Android upgrades, ensuring long-term software support.

Storage: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

When it comes to storage, both smartphones offer similar configurations: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, and 512GB 12GB RAM. However, neither device supports expandable storage, which means users need to choose the appropriate variant based on their storage needs. The Realme 14 Pro+ uses UFS 2.2 storage, which is slightly less advanced than the storage technology used in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Camera: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Both smartphones are equipped with impressive camera setups. The Realme 14 Pro+ features a triple-camera configuration, including:

A 50 MP wide lens (f/1.8) with multi-directional PDAF and OIS, ensuring sharp and stable photos.

A 50 MP periscope telephoto lens (f/2.7) offering 3x optical zoom for detailed shots.

An 8 MP ultrawide lens (f/2.2) with a 112˚ field of view for expansive photos.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, however, raises the bar with:

A 50 MP wide lens (f/1.4) with multi-directional PDAF and OIS, allowing for brighter and clearer images.

A 10 MP telephoto lens (f/2.0) with 3x optical zoom for enhanced detail.

A 13 MP ultrawide lens (f/2.2) with a 120˚ field of view and autofocus for versatile photography.

Both smartphones support 4K video recording, but the Motorola Edge 50 Pro adds 10-bit HDR10+ support, enabling higher-quality video capture. For selfies, the Realme 14 Pro+ offers a 32 MP wide lens, while the Motorola Edge 50 Pro steps up with a 50 MP wide lens, delivering greater detail and clarity.

Battery and Charging: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Realme 14 Pro+ packs a massive 6000 mAh Si/C Li-Ion battery, offering extended battery life for power users. It supports 80W wired charging, which charges the device to 50% in 24 minutes.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, although featuring a smaller 4500 mAh Li-Po battery, compensates with significantly faster charging. Its 125W wired charging can fully charge the phone in just 18 minutes. Additionally, it supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, features that the Realme 14 Pro+ does not offer.

Connectivity and Features: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Both smartphones include advanced connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth (5.2 for Realme, 5.4 for Motorola), NFC, and under-display fingerprint scanners. However, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes further with USB Type-C 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and Ready For support, which enhances its productivity features.

Pricing: Realme 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Realme 14 Pro+: Starts at ₹29,999 – Best Buy Link!

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Starts at ₹29,999 – Best Buy Link!

Final Verdict: Which Should You Choose?

The Realme 14 Pro+ is a fantastic option for users who prioritize a larger battery, rugged build, and slightly bigger display. It’s ideal for those seeking durability and long-lasting performance.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on the other hand, excels with its superior P-OLED display, faster charging options, and advanced camera and connectivity features. It is perfect for users who value speed, premium features, and productivity tools.

Ultimately, your choice should depend on what matters most to you: battery life, display quality, or advanced features. Both devices are excellent in their own right and cater to different needs.