Realme Announces Discounts on Newly Launched P3 Series in India

Realme has announced discount offers on its recently launched P3 series smartphones in India. The discounts, reaching up to ₹4,000, are available for a limited period across the realme P3 Ultra 5G, realme P3 Pro 5G, realme P3 5G, and realme P3x 5G models.

The realme P3 Pro 5G, starting at ₹19,999 with bank offers, will have a ₹4,000 bank discount exclusively on April 2 from 2 PM to midnight. On April 1, 3, and 4, a ₹2,000 bank discount will be available. No-Cost EMI options for three or six months are also offered. This model features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a glow-in-the-dark design, with storage configurations up to 12GB+256GB. Color options include Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G is available at a special starting price of ₹23,999. Customers can avail a bank discount of up to ₹3,000 and No-Cost EMI for six months from April 1 to April 4. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, the phone has a slim quad-curved display and a Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design. It comes in Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue, and Orion Red, with variants offering up to 12GB+256GB of storage.

The realme P3 5G starts at ₹15,499, with an additional ₹1,500 bank discount. This model, featuring the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, is available in 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB configurations. Color options include Space Silver, Nebula Pink, and Comet Grey.

The realme P3x 5G, the most affordable in the series, is priced at ₹12,999 with a ₹1,000 bank discount. It features the Stellar Icefield Design, a textured back, and an IP69 rating. Storage options include 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, with color choices of Midnight Blue, Lunar Silver, and Stellar Pink.

These offers are available on realme.com, Flipkart, and at retail stores for a limited time.