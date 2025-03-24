Realme Buds Air7 Now on Sale in India; P3 Ultra 5G Sale Begins March 25

Realme has announced the launch of its latest audio product, the Realme Buds Air7, and revealed the sale date for its upcoming smartphone, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, in India.

The Realme Buds Air7 are available for purchase starting today, March 24, at 12 PM IST. Consumers can buy the earbuds at an introductory price of ₹2,799 through realme.com, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. The standard price of the Realme Buds Air7 is ₹3,299, with an initial bank offer of ₹500 bringing the price down.

The Realme Buds Air7 feature a Crystal Alloy Design and come in Ivory Gold, Moss Green, and Lavender Purple. The earbuds are equipped with a 12.4mm Deep Bass Driver and a Titanium-coated Diaphragm. Key features include an N52 Magnet, an SHTW Copper Wire Coil, Hi-Res Audio Certification, LHDC technology, and 360° Spatial Audio powered by the HRTF algorithm.

For noise cancellation, the Realme Buds Air7 offer Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 52dB, along with a 6-Mic Call Noise Cancellation system. The earbuds provide a total playback time of 52 hours, with 10 hours of playback achievable with just 10 minutes of charging. Other specifications include 45ms Super Low Latency, IP55 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and Dual-device Connection 2.0.

Realme also announced the upcoming sale of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, which will commence on March 25 at 12 PM IST and continue until March 28 at 12 AM IST. The smartphone will be available on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra Chipset and a 7.38mm quad-curved display. The device sports a Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design and will be offered in Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue, and Orion Red.

The smartphone includes a Sony IMX896 50 MP main camera with 4K 60FPS video recording capability. It is powered by a 6000mAh Titan Battery and supports 80W ultra-fast charging. The device also comes with IP66/68/69 durability ratings.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be available in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The starting price is ₹22,999, which can be achieved through bank discounts and exchange offers. The base variant (8GB + 128GB) is priced at ₹26,999, with a ₹3,000 bank offer and a ₹1,000 exchange offer, along with a 6-month No Cost EMI option. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹27,999, and the 12GB + 256GB variant costs ₹29,999.