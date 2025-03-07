Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Review: Best Budget ANC Neckband in 2025?

As someone who constantly switches between headphones, earbuds, and neckbands, I was quite intrigued when realme announced the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC. I’ve used several wireless neckbands in the past, but the combination of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 360° spatial audio, and a budget-friendly price instantly caught my attention. After using these neckband earphones extensively for a few weeks, here’s my detailed experience with them.

Unboxing Experience: Simple Yet Premium Feel

When I received the box, the packaging felt minimalist but clean. Inside, you get the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC neckband, a Type-C charging cable, some extra ear tips, and the usual documentation. While the packaging itself isn’t over the top, it’s functional and protects the product well.

The neckband itself, even at first glance, felt premium for its price. I opted for the Twilight Purple variant, which I found to be quite unique compared to the usual black or silver options in the market. The matte finish with subtle realme branding gave it a clean, sophisticated look.

Lightweight Design and Comfort: Perfect for Long Listening Sessions

One of the first things I noticed was how lightweight the neckband felt. At just 30 grams, it’s almost unnoticeable when worn around the neck, making it ideal for long listening sessions. Whether I was working at my desk, commuting, or even heading out for a walk, the neckband sat comfortably without any irritation or pressure.

The silicone neckband material feels soft and skin-friendly, which is crucial for all-day wear. The magnetic earbuds are a nice touch — they snap together when not in use, and the magnetic power on/off feature works flawlessly. It’s a simple but super convenient feature that I quickly got used to.

The IP55 water and dust resistance gave me peace of mind during workouts and outdoor walks. Whether it was light rain or sweat during workouts, the neckband handled it all without any issues. While I wouldn’t recommend submerging them in water, for typical daily use, the durability seems solid.

Sound Quality: Punchy Bass with Balanced Tones

Sound quality is where the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC really surprised me. The 13.6mm Dynamic Bass drivers deliver exactly what they promise — deep, punchy bass. If you love bass-heavy tracks, especially genres like EDM, hip-hop, or Bollywood music, these earphones do not disappoint.

What’s even more impressive is that despite the emphasis on bass, the mids and highs don’t feel overshadowed. Vocals are clear, instruments are well-separated, and even during podcasts, voices sound natural and easy to follow. This balance is not something I expected in this price range, and it’s a testament to the tuning realme has done.

The BT8931H chip also seems to play a role in keeping the audio stable and clear, especially during high-resolution AAC playback. Whether I was streaming from Spotify, YouTube Music, or even playing locally stored FLAC files, the audio remained consistently crisp.

ANC Performance: Impressive for the Price

Now, active noise cancellation (ANC) is something I usually associate with premium earbuds, so I was curious to see how the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC handled it. The neckband offers 3 levels of hybrid ANC, and up to 50dB noise reduction, which is honestly incredible at this price.

I tested it in different environments — home, a bustling café, and even outdoors — and the ANC consistently cut out a significant amount of ambient noise. It’s particularly effective with low-frequency sounds like air conditioning hums, traffic noise, and even chatter in the background. While it’s not as complete as what you’d get on premium headphones, it’s more than sufficient for daily use.

The adaptive ANC is also worth mentioning. Depending on the surrounding noise level, the earphones automatically adjust the ANC strength, which adds to the overall convenience. This meant I didn’t have to manually toggle between ANC levels every time I switched locations — the realme Link app lets you tweak this, but honestly, I was happy with the default settings.

Transparency mode has become a must-have feature for me, and I’m glad realme included it here. Activating transparency mode allows you to hear external sounds without removing the earbuds. Whether I needed to talk to someone at home or hear announcements while commuting, this feature worked well. The transition between ANC and transparency mode is smooth, and there’s no annoying lag or delay.

Call Quality: Clear and Consistent

The 5-mic system in the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is another standout. I took calls in various noisy settings, and my voice was consistently clear on the other end. Even in windy conditions, the 4000Hz Ultra-Wide Band Noise Cancellation for Calls helped filter out unnecessary background noise.

For remote meetings and long calls, this neckband proved to be reliable and comfortable. I didn’t have to repeat myself often, and even during video calls, the audio pickup remained natural and balanced.

Gaming Performance: Surprisingly Low Latency

I’m not a hardcore gamer, but I do enjoy the occasional session of Call of Duty: Mobile. The 45ms ultra-low latency mode worked surprisingly well for a neckband in this price range. Audio syncs perfectly with the on-screen action, and I didn’t notice any lag between footsteps and gunfire sounds.

For casual gamers, this is a fantastic feature, especially considering that most neckbands at this price don’t even offer a dedicated gaming mode.

Connectivity and Dual Device Support: Seamless Switching

The realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC comes with Bluetooth 5.4, which offered me a stable connection even when I was moving between rooms. Pairing was quick and easy, and the Blink & Pair feature meant the earbuds were ready to use within seconds of separating the magnets.

One feature I absolutely loved was the dual-device connection support. This meant I could keep the neckband connected to both my laptop and phone, switching seamlessly between work calls and music without needing to manually disconnect and reconnect. This multi-device feature is something I typically expect in much more expensive audio products, so having it here was a pleasant surprise.

Battery Life: No Complaints

Battery life is one of the strongest aspects of the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC. In normal mode, I easily got over 36 hours of playback, which is very close to the claimed 38 hours. With ANC turned on, I still managed around 26-28 hours, which is more than enough for several days of regular use.

The fast charging feature is equally impressive — a 10-minute charge gave me around 18-20 hours of playback in real-world use, which is incredibly convenient. Whether I was in a rush to head out or forgot to charge overnight, this quick top-up feature saved me more than once.

Customization Through realme Link App

The realme Link app is a useful companion for these earphones. Through the app, I could:

Adjust ANC levels

Tweak sound profiles

Update firmware

Customize touch controls

The app itself is intuitive and easy to navigate, and realme regularly pushes firmware updates to improve performance. Having this level of customization in budget neckbands is yet another plus point.

Final Verdict: Worth Every Penny

After using the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC extensively, I can confidently say that these are some of the best value-for-money neckband earphones currently available. They offer rich sound, effective ANC, excellent battery life, and premium features like dual-device pairing, ultra-low latency mode, and magnetic controls — all for a launch price of just ₹1,599.

What I Loved:

Punchy bass and balanced audio

Effective ANC with adaptive levels

Comfortable and lightweight design

Outstanding battery life with fast charging

Reliable call quality

Seamless dual-device support

Areas for Improvement:

More customizable EQ settings would be welcome

Slightly better treble clarity at high volumes

For anyone looking for feature-packed wireless earphones under ₹2,000, the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC are a no-brainer.