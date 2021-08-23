Realme C21Y with Unisoc processor, 5000 mAh battery and triple rear cam launched

Realme just launched its new entry-level smartphone offering – the C21Y in India which the company said is the first smartphone in the world to come with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. Powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC, the C21Y comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage while still being priced competitively at Rs. 9,999.

Realme C21Y specs in detail

A highlight of the C21Y is its camera, with there being three of it on the rear. There is a 13 MP primary camera with PDAF autofocus and 4X zoom. The camera is supported by the Chroma Boost feature which relies on pixel level mapping algorithm to allow for the most accurate representation of brightness and color. This makes the images have better dynamic range and good contrast. The selfie cam too is supported by a host of specialized camera modes such as the AI beauty mode, HDR mode, portrait mode, and Filter for the most vivid selfie shots possible.

As already stated, the C21Y comes with the 1.8GHz 12 nm octa-core Unisoc T610 processor that works in unison with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM on the base model and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM on the top version. The onboard Mali G52 GPU takes care of graphics processing. Plus, there is also the option to add another 256 GB of storage via micro-SD cards. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging as well.

For display, there is the 6.5-inch HD+ panel at the front with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 slender ratio. For security, there is the facial recognition feature as well as the fingerprint scanner, the latter being capable of unlocking the phone in just microseconds.

Realme C21Y price and availability

The Realme C21Y starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 3 GB + 32 GB model while the 4 GB + 64 GB model is priced Rs 9,999. The phone will go on sale on August 30, from 12PM onwards via Flipkart, realme.com and other retail sources. The phone comes in two alluring shades of Cross Blue and Cross Black.