Realme C61: New Entry-Level Smartphone Set for Release

Realme is set to release its latest smartphone, the Realme C61, on June 28. The new model is an addition to the company’s C Series, known for its solid performance and durability. The launch is scheduled to start at 12 PM, with the base model priced at INR 7,699.

Launch Details and Pricing

The Realme C61 will be available in two colors, Safari Green and Marble Black, and comes in three storage options. The variants are priced as follows:

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: INR 7,699

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: INR 7,999

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: INR 8,099

Sales will begin on June 28 and will be available through realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

Robust Performance and Endurance

The smartphone is equipped with a UNISOC T612 octa-core processor and a 5000mAh battery. This combination is designed to deliver smooth performance and long-lasting battery life. The Realme C61 also includes a dynamic RAM expansion technology that supports up to 8GB, enhancing multitasking and gaming experiences.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Realme C61 features a 32MP primary camera that excels in capturing clear and detailed portraits, especially under low-light conditions. The camera’s performance is further enhanced by advanced photography algorithms and pixel binning technology.

Durability and Design

In terms of durability, the Realme C61 is designed to withstand tough conditions. It includes ArmorShell™ Protection and has received TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification, as well as IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. The phone has also undergone over 320 quality tests to ensure its robustness.

Aesthetically, the phone sports a slim design with a body thickness of just 7.84mm and weighs 187g. It features a straight-edge middle frame for better grip and is finished with nano-level lithography to give it a distinctive look.

Comprehensive Smartphone Experience

With a focus on quality, design, and performance, the Realme C61 aims to provide a comprehensive smartphone experience at an entry-level price point. It targets not only basic phone users but also those looking for a device that offers more in terms of technology and aesthetics.