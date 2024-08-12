Realme C63 5G: Budget-Friendly Powerhouse Debuts in India

Realme has expanded its budget-friendly 5G offerings with the launch of the Realme C63 5G in India. The smartphone boasts a stylish design in two attractive color options: Forest Green and Starry Gold. Running on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, it features the innovative Realme Mini Capsule 2.0. Realme has also committed to providing three years of security updates and two years of software updates, ensuring longevity for users. The phone is available in three storage configurations: 4GB RAM+128GB, 6GB RAM+128GB, and 8GB RAM+128GB.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme C63 5G starts at an affordable Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM+128GB model is priced at Rs 11,999, and the 8GB RAM+128GB variant is available for Rs 12,999. The first sale is scheduled for 12:00 pm on August 20th through the Realme India website and Flipkart.

Introductory Offer

As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail of up to Rs. 1,000 off on payments using select bank cards. This brings the effective starting price down to an even more attractive Rs. 9,999.

Specifications

The Realme C63 5G sports a large 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It offers 625nits of peak brightness, an impressive 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a responsive 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, the phone houses a massive 5000mAh battery with 10W quick charge and reverse charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 29 days of standby time and up to 40.1 hours of talk time on a single charge.

In terms of photography, the phone features a 32-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera with a Galaxycore GC32E1 sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme C63 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also boasts an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Additionally, the virtual RAM feature allows users to expand the onboard RAM up to 16GB for enhanced multitasking capabilities.