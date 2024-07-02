Realme C63 Arrives in India with Vegan Leather Design and AI Features

Realme has officially launched the Realme C63 in India, just weeks after its global debut. This entry-level smartphone boasts a unique vegan leather design and incorporates several AI-powered features like Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch. It also packs a substantial 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Price and Availability

The Realme C63 is exclusively available in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and is priced at Rs. 8,999. The first sale is scheduled for July 3rd at 12pm IST through Flipkart, the Realme India website, and select retail stores. Consumers can choose between Jade Green and Leather Blue color options, with the latter featuring the vegan leather finish.

Innovative Features

One of the standout features of the Realme C63 is its AI-powered Air Gestures, which enable users to control the phone without physical contact. Additionally, Rainwater Smart Touch ensures that the screen remains responsive even when wet. The phone also features a collapsible Mini-Capsule that displays notifications and alerts around the hole-punch cutout.

Battery and Performance

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging, the Realme C63 promises extended usage on a single charge and boasts up to one hour of talk time with minimal charging.

Additional Specifications

The global variant of the Realme C63 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display, providing a smooth and immersive viewing experience for multimedia content and gaming. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and files. The phone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5, offering a clean and intuitive user interface with various customization options. It also features an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, making it durable enough to withstand everyday wear and tear.

Overall, the Realme C63 is a promising entry-level smartphone that offers a unique blend of style, innovation, and performance. With its vegan leather design, AI-powered features, impressive battery life, and capable camera system, it aims to cater to the needs of budget-conscious consumers who seek a feature-rich and reliable smartphone experience