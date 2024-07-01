realme C63 Launches in India Featuring Vegan Leather Design and Rapid Charging Technology

Today, realme introduced the realme C63, a new budget-friendly option within their Champion Series, during a press release in New Delhi. Priced competitively at INR 8,999, the realme C63 distinguishes itself with a unique vegan leather design and advanced charging capabilities.

Unique Design and Sustainable Choices

The realme C63 features a premium vegan leather back, a rare offering in its price segment, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials. The design includes a lychee pattern texture, enhancing both the visual appeal and the tactile experience. It also incorporates a metal lens decoration, adding to its aesthetic value while improving durability.

Enhanced Charging and Battery Performance

One of the standout features of the realme C63 is its 45W fast charging capability, which is unprecedented in this price range. This fast charger can power the device up to 50% in just 30 minutes, translating to significant usability with minimal charging time. Additionally, the device boasts a large 5000mAh battery, certified by TÜV Rheinland for safety, which supports prolonged usage even for demanding consumers.

Advanced AI Features for User Convenience

The realme C63 is equipped with several AI-driven features, previously exclusive to higher-end models. This includes Air Gestures for touch-free control, ideal for multitasking scenarios, and Rainwater Smart Touch for enhanced screen responsiveness under wet conditions. Furthermore, the device supports AI-enhanced call noise reduction and features the Mini Capsule 2.0, improving overall user interaction with the smartphone.

Availability

The realme C63 will be available starting July 3, 12 PM onwards, across various platforms including realme’s official site, Flipkart, and mainline channels. The device comes in two colors: Leather Blue and Jade Green, with a single storage option of 4GB RAM and 128GB.

A spokesperson from realme expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the phone’s balance of style, functionality, and affordability. They noted that the realme C63 aims to redefine expectations in the budget smartphone category by blending durability with advanced technology.

Conclusion

The realme C63 presents a compelling package for young consumers looking for stylish design, robust performance, and sustainable choices at an accessible price point. With its first sale scheduled soon, the C63 is expected to make a significant impact in its market segment.