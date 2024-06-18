realme GT 6T Celebration Sale: Unleashing Deals from June 17-23, 2024

The realme GT 6T Celebration Sale, set to take place from June 17-23, 2024, offers consumers exciting opportunities to purchase the realme GT 6T and other gadgets at significantly reduced prices on Amazon. This sale period coincides with Amazon’s Father’s Day Sale, further amplifying the potential for great deals.

Why the Celebration?

Realme claims the GT 6T has quickly become a favorite among consumers, earning a 4.5-star rating on Amazon across the smartphone category. To express gratitude for this achievement, and likely to boost sales further, Realme is offering significant discounts, effectively bringing the GT 6T’s price down to its initial launch figures.

Where to Grab the Deal?

The Realme GT 6T Celebration Sale is live on both Amazon.in and the official Realme website. The sale is valid until June 23rd, so those interested should act fast before stock runs out or the offer ends.

Is the GT 6T Worth It? A Quick Recap

The Realme GT 6T, launched in May 2024, quickly garnered attention for its performance and features. It boasts the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, promising smooth multitasking and gaming. The phone also has a 5,500mAh battery, which should easily last a day for most users. Other highlights include a 50MP primary camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Key Details of the Sale:

Dates : June 17-23, 2024

: June 17-23, 2024 Platform : Amazon

: Amazon Highlights : The realme GT 6T will be available at a reduced price of Rs. 32,998. Customers can benefit from an exchange offer of up to Rs. 31,340 and opt for EMI options starting at Rs. 1,600.

:

Product Features of realme GT 6T:

Chipset : India’s 1st 7+ Gen 3 Flagship Chipset

: India’s 1st 7+ Gen 3 Flagship Chipset Battery : 5,500mAh capacity with a 120W Gallium Nitride Charger

: 5,500mAh capacity with a 120W Gallium Nitride Charger Cooling System : Touted as India’s Largest Cooling System

: Touted as India’s Largest Cooling System Camera: Equipped with a Sony LYT-600 Super available

Why Attend the Celebration Sale?

The sale not only presents the latest realme GT 6T but also includes various other tech products, making it an ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gadgets at a lower cost.