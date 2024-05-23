Realme GT 6T: Top Specs, Features, India Price, and Everything Else to Know

Realme GT 6T launched in India: Specs, features, and pricing details. Learn about its AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and more.

Realme has officially launched the highly anticipated Realme GT 6T, aiming to capture the mid-range smartphone market with its impressive specs and competitive pricing. This article covers everything you need to know about the Realme GT 6T, including its specifications, features, and pricing in India.

Key Specifications

The Realme GT 6T is packed with top-tier specifications that position it as a strong contender in its segment. Here are the key specs:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Design and Build

The Realme GT 6T features a sleek and modern design with a glass back and aluminum frame. It is available in three color options: Lunar Silver, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black. The phone’s design includes a punch-hole camera on the front and a rectangular camera module on the back.

Display

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is one of the standout features of the Realme GT 6T. With a 120Hz refresh rate, users can expect smooth scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience. The display also supports HDR10+, providing vibrant colors and deeper blacks.

Performance

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Realme GT 6T promises top-notch performance. Whether you are gaming, multitasking, or using intensive apps, this smartphone can handle it all with ease. The Adreno 730 GPU ensures a smooth graphics performance, making it a great choice for mobile gamers.

Camera Capabilities

The triple camera setup on the Realme GT 6T offers versatile photography options. The 50MP primary sensor captures detailed and vibrant images, while the 16MP ultra-wide sensor allows for expansive shots. The 5MP macro sensor is perfect for close-up photography. The 32MP front camera delivers sharp and clear selfies, making it ideal for video calls and social media.

Battery Life and Charging

The 5000mAh battery provides ample power to get through a full day of use, even with heavy activity. The inclusion of 65W fast charging support means the phone can be quickly recharged, minimizing downtime.

Software and Features

Running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 14, the Realme GT 6T offers a smooth and intuitive user experience. The UI is clean and provides several customization options, allowing users to tailor the interface to their preferences. Additionally, the phone includes features like an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for enhanced security.

India Price and Availability

The Realme GT 6T is priced competitively in the Indian market. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 34,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for INR 39,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at INR 44,999. The phone will be available for purchase through major online and offline retailers from May 25, 2024.

The Realme GT 6T brings a host of premium features to the mid-range segment, making it a compelling choice for consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone without breaking the bank. With its powerful processor, impressive display, versatile camera setup, and fast charging capabilities, the Realme GT 6T is set to make a significant impact in the market.