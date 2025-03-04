realme launches 12GB+512GB variant of realme 14 Pro+ 5G priced at INR 34,999

realme 14 Pro+ 5G has introduced a new 12GB+512GB variant, offering users more storage and smoother performance. This variant comes in two color options — Pearl White and Suede Grey — and is priced at INR 34,999, including limited-period offers. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 6, 2025, via realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores across India.

Stylish design with innovative color-changing technology

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G continues to showcase the brand’s commitment to design innovation. Co-created with renowned Danish design studio Valeur Designers, the smartphone features the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back panel. When exposed to temperatures below 16°C, the Pearl White variant transforms into a vivid blue shade, returning to its original color when the temperature rises. This unique design adds an interactive element to the device, making it visually dynamic.

Advanced camera system with industry-first features

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G sets itself apart with its camera capabilities, particularly the inclusion of a flagship Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens. This periscope camera delivers sharp and detailed zoom shots, redefining mobile photography in its segment. Enhancing low-light and portrait photography, the device also debuts the MagicGlow Triple Flash system, which works alongside advanced AI algorithms to improve lighting and image clarity in challenging environments.

Powerful performance with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

At its core, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, offering efficient performance and enhanced power management. Whether gaming, streaming, or multitasking, users can expect smooth performance and quick app launches. This processor is designed to balance performance and battery life, ensuring an optimized experience for everyday use.

Long-lasting battery and efficient cooling system

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a robust 6000mAh Titan battery, providing extended usage without frequent recharging. Complementing its battery capacity, the device features an advanced VC cooling system that maintains optimal temperatures during gaming sessions or heavy workloads. This combination ensures users get consistent performance without overheating issues.

Immersive quad-curved display

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G features a quad-curved, bezel-less display that enhances viewing experiences with vibrant colors, deep contrast levels, and fluid scrolling. The curved edges contribute to a premium look while also improving grip and usability. This display is designed to offer an immersive visual experience, ideal for entertainment and creative tasks.

Ample storage and seamless multitasking

With the launch of the 12GB+512GB variant, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G caters to users who need ample space for apps, games, photos, and videos. Combined with 12GB of RAM, the device handles multitasking smoothly, enabling effortless switching between multiple apps and demanding tasks.

Pricing and availability

The new 12GB+512GB variant of the realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at INR 34,999. Buyers can avail special launch offers across realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores, starting March 6, 2025.