Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Shatters Sales Records in Early Bird Sale

Discover the Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G's groundbreaking sale records during the early bird sale and explore its premium features, design, and offers.

In a stunning display of consumer enthusiasm, Realme’s NARZO 70 Pro 5G has reportedly sold over 300 units per minute during its early bird sale, marking a significant milestone for the company and the smartphone market at large.

Key Highlights:

The NARZO 70 Pro 5G was launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset, setting a new benchmark for mid-range 5G smartphones.

Customers who participated in the early bird sale received the Dome Green shade of Realme Buds T300 worth Rs 2,299 for free, alongside other enticing offers including a six-month no-cost EMI option and an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on old smartphones.

The smartphone features an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, Rainwater Smart Touch, and Air Gestures, enhancing user experience with wet-hand operation and touch-free control.

A robust 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support ensures prolonged usage without frequent recharges.

Design and Specifications

The Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G showcases a dual-tone design with a glossy and matte finish, complemented by a circular camera module on the darker top side. This model, the first of its kind to incorporate the premium Duo Touch Glass design, combines style with functionality in a package that is hard to resist. The device sports a 6.67-inch Color AMOLED Screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, offering a crisp and vibrant display for an immersive viewing experience.

Camera and Connectivity

The camera setup is a highlight, with a 50 MP (Wide Angle) primary camera alongside a 13 MP (Ultra Wide) and a 2 MP (Macro) with autofocus, capable of recording 4K videos. The connectivity options are extensive, supporting 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi with hotspot, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB-C v2.0, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users.

Early Bird Sale Success

The remarkable sale performance during the early bird sale not only underscores the popularity of the NARZO 70 Pro 5G but also reflects Realme’s growing influence in the competitive smartphone market. This event has set a new precedent for product launches and sales strategies in the industry.

Market Impact

The NARZO 70 Pro 5G’s successful early bird sale highlights the growing popularity of Realme’s budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartphones. The device’s strong demand is a testament to Realme’s understanding of the Indian smartphone market, and the company is poised to further strengthen its position in the competitive mid-range segment.

For smartphone enthusiasts and potential buyers, the NARZO 70 Pro 5G offers a compelling package of cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and exceptional value. With its successful early bird sale, Realme has once again demonstrated its ability to meet consumer demand and set trends in the tech world​​​​​​​​.