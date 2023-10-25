Realme Narzo N53: 8GB+128GB Variant with 33W Charging Launches at INR 9,999

Realme has launched a new variant of its narzo N53 smartphone, priced at INR 9,999, that supports 33W fast charging and boasts features tailored for the next generation.

Realme has launched its new variant of the narzo N53 smartphone, offering an ultra-slim 7.49mm body and cutting-edge features. This device, equipped with 33W fast charging technology, promises to charge up to 50% in just 31 minutes. Additionally, the phone’s 50MP AI camera, paired with an 8MP selfie camera, offers a range of photography functions such as Night Mode, AI Scene Recognition, and Bokeh Effect Control. The smartphone, powered by the Unisoc T612 Chipset, will be available in Feather Gold & Feather Black.

On its launch day, the phone is priced at INR 9,999 after applying the available offers. Buyers can avail a discount of INR 1000, along with an additional INR 1000 off coupon, making the net effective price INR 9,999. This offer is available for a limited quantity starting 25th October at 12 noon on both Amazon.in and realme.com.

