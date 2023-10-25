Realme Narzo N53: 8GB+128GB Variant with 33W Charging Launches at INR 9,999

Realme has launched a new variant of its narzo N53 smartphone, priced at INR 9,999, that supports 33W fast charging and boasts features tailored for the next generation.
Key Highlights:
- Realme narzo N53 offers 8GB+128GB storage variant with 33W Fast Charging support.
- It features an ultra-slim 7.49mm body and a 50MP AI camera.
- The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery.
- It is available in two colors: Feather Gold & Feather Black.
- The device will go on sale from 25th October, 12 noon on Amazon.in and realme.com.
Realme has launched its new variant of the narzo N53 smartphone, offering an ultra-slim 7.49mm body and cutting-edge features. This device, equipped with 33W fast charging technology, promises to charge up to 50% in just 31 minutes. Additionally, the phone’s 50MP AI camera, paired with an 8MP selfie camera, offers a range of photography functions such as Night Mode, AI Scene Recognition, and Bokeh Effect Control. The smartphone, powered by the Unisoc T612 Chipset, will be available in Feather Gold & Feather Black.
On its launch day, the phone is priced at INR 9,999 after applying the available offers. Buyers can avail a discount of INR 1000, along with an additional INR 1000 off coupon, making the net effective price INR 9,999. This offer is available for a limited quantity starting 25th October at 12 noon on both Amazon.in and realme.com.
