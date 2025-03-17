realme P3 5G Launched in India at ₹14,999 with Exclusive Offers

realme has officially announced the launch of the realme P3 5G, offering premium features at an attractive starting price of ₹14,999. This latest addition to the P series aims to set a new benchmark in the mid-range segment, bringing flagship-grade specifications at a competitive price. The device boasts the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, an industry-leading IP69 waterproof rating, a robust 6000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED esports display, all packed into a stylish, lightweight design.

Key Features of realme P3 5G

Powerful Performance: Equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, the realme P3 5G ensures smooth multitasking and gaming.

Long-Lasting Battery: The 6000mAh Titan battery supports 45W fast charging, enabling extended usage without frequent recharging.

Superior Display: A 120Hz AMOLED esports display delivers vibrant colors and a seamless visual experience.

Extreme Durability: With an IP69 waterproof rating, the device is built to withstand dust, water, and harsh conditions.

realme P3 5G Price and Offers

The realme P3 5G will be available in three variants, with an exclusive ₹2,000 bank offer bringing down the effective price. The 6GB + 128GB variant, originally priced at ₹16,999, will be available for ₹14,999 after the offer.

The 8GB + 128GB model, priced at ₹17,999, will be available for ₹15,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant, originally listed at ₹19,999, will be offered at ₹17,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Additionally, an Early Bird Sale will take place on March 19 from 6 PM to 10 PM, allowing consumers to grab the realme P3 5G at an exciting price with exclusive offers.

realme P3 5G: A Game-Changer in the Mid-Range Segment

As part of the India-exclusive P series, the realme P3 5G and realme P3 Ultra 5G cater to Indian consumers by combining cutting-edge technology with an artistic design. The brand promises to “Slay, The Ultra Way,” redefining the mid-range smartphone category.

Both smartphones will be launched in India on March 19, 2025, with the Early Bird Sale for the realme P3 5G taking place on the same day from 6 PM to 10 PM. The devices will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

