realme P3 Pro 5G First Sale Starts from INR 21,999 on February 25

realme has officially announced the first sale of its latest smartphone, the realme P3 Pro 5G, which is set to go live on February 25 at 12 Noon. As the newest addition to the realme P3 Series 5G, the realme P3 Pro 5G offers a combination of performance, durability, and style, making it a compelling option in the mid-range smartphone segment.

The realme P3 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart.in, and retail stores across the country. Additionally, the realme P3x 5G will also be available for sale on the same date.

realme P3 Pro 5G: Features & Specifications

The realme P3 Pro 5G stands out with its innovative glow-in-the-dark design, featuring a luminous color-changing fiber back panel that adapts to ambient light. It sports a Quad-Curved EdgeFlow Display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3840Hz PWM dimming, delivering a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, the realme P3 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in its segment to offer this processor, achieving an impressive 800K+ Antutu score. The phone supports BGMI at 90FPS with GT Boost technology, ensuring a lag-free gaming experience.

For power efficiency, the device packs a 6000mAh Titan Battery with 80W fast charging, enabling a 17% charge in just 5 minutes. In terms of photography, the realme P3 Pro 5G is equipped with a Sony IMX896 OIS sensor, allowing for ultra-clear AI imaging.

Durability is another highlight, as the smartphone features an IP66/IP68/IP69 rating, making it resistant to dust, water, and extreme conditions. The device will be available in three color variants: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown.

realme P3 Pro 5G: Price and Offers

The realme P3 Pro 5G will be available in three storage variants with special bank offers and exchange offers:

The realme P3 Pro 5G will be available in three storage variants with exciting bank and exchange offers. Customers purchasing the 8GB + 128GB variant can avail a flat INR 2,000 bank discount or an INR 2,000 exchange offer, bringing the effective price down to INR 21,999.

Additionally, buyers can opt for a 6-month No Cost EMI plan to make the purchase more convenient. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at INR 24,999, but with available offers, it can be purchased for INR 22,999. Similarly, the 12GB + 256GB variant, originally priced at INR 26,999, will be available at an effective price of INR 24,999.

Customers can purchase the realme P3 Pro 5G from realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores, starting 25th February at 12 Noon