realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G Set to Launch in India on March 19

New Delhi, March 10, 2025: realme is gearing up to introduce two new smartphones in India—the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G—on March 19, 2025. These devices belong to the India-exclusive P series, designed specifically for Indian users, offering a combination of advanced technology and high-quality craftsmanship.

Marking a milestone for the brand, the realme P3 Ultra 5G is the first Ultra device in realme’s lineup, focusing on enhanced performance, camera capabilities, and design innovation.

realme P3 Ultra 5G

The realme P3 Ultra 5G is the world’s first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, providing superior power efficiency. With GT Boost, it achieves an impressive AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million, surpassing its competitors in this segment. Gamers can enjoy 90fps gameplay in BGMI for up to three hours, making it a top-tier gaming smartphone.

This device supports 4K 60fps video recording, a 13% increase in multi-core performance, and 3.3x faster AI processing, ensuring smooth multitasking and AI-driven features.

Equipped with a 6000mAh battery and 80W AI Bypass charging, it delivers long-lasting endurance. The AI Bypass Charging feature prevents overheating during gaming, ensuring better battery health. Additionally, the 6050 mm² VC cooling system—the largest in its class—maintains optimal temperature during high-performance tasks.

With LPDDR5X RAM, the realme P3 Ultra 5G offers seamless multitasking, while its 2500Hz touch sampling rate delivers the fastest touch response in its segment, enhancing the gaming experience.

realme P3 5G

The realme P3 5G introduces India’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm low-power process. It achieves a benchmark score of 750,000 and delivers 15% improved CPU performance. The GT Boost feature enhances user experience with AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control, while Antenna Array Matrix 2.0 improves connectivity by 30% in challenging environments.

Powering the device is a 6000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging, ensuring extended usage. The IP69 rating makes it the most water-resistant smartphone in its segment. The 120Hz AMOLED Esports Display with 2000 nits peak brightness offers smooth visuals, while the aerospace-grade cooling system keeps temperatures under control. With 90fps support for BGMI, users can expect a seamless gaming experience.

Availability and Purchase Details

The realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G will be available on realme.com and Flipkart.in. For more updates, visit realme’s official website and social media channels, including X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.