realme P3 Ultra 5G to Debut with Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design and Slimmest Quad-Curved Display

realme, one of the most popular brands among Indian youth, is set to introduce a new benchmark in smartphone aesthetics with the upcoming launch of the realme P3 Ultra 5G. This innovative device will be the world’s first smartphone featuring a glow-in-the-dark Lunar Design, blending cosmic inspiration with advanced craftsmanship.

Ultra-Slim and Ergonomic Design

The realme P3 Ultra 5G offers a seamless combination of elegance and comfort. With a slim 7.38mm thickness and lightweight build of just 183g, it stands out as India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone. The Quad-Curved Full-Wrap Frame ensures a smooth, immersive feel, eliminating sharp edges for an ergonomic hold. Additionally, the Golden Ratio Curvature provides an optimal grip, while Balanced Weight Distribution ensures even density from top to bottom, reducing hand fatigue during prolonged use.

Lunar Surface-Inspired Aesthetics

Inspired by the lunar surface, the realme P3 Ultra 5G features micro-sculpting moon shadow techniques that replicate the texture of lunar soil, offering a one-of-a-kind tactile experience. The intricate detailing gives users the sensation of touching moon dust, enhancing the phone’s unique feel.

Starlight Ink Process and Glow Effect

For the first time in the smartphone industry, realme introduces the Starlight Ink Process, embedding thousands of star particles that shimmer across the device’s surface. This celestial design mimics a starlit sky, with a 3D gradient luster shifting under light. At night, the light-sensing color shift reveals a dreamy green halo, further amplifying the lunar soil texture and creating a captivating glow.

Exclusive Color Options

The realme P3 Ultra 5G will be available in two India-exclusive colors, Orion Red and Neptune Blue, featuring a premium vegan leather finish. These vibrant shades reflect the dynamic spirit and individuality of young users, adding elegance and sophistication to the device.

Cosmic Star Ring Deco and Premium Craftsmanship

Enhancing the realme P3 Ultra 5G’s futuristic appeal is the Cosmic Star Ring Deco, offering a breathtaking perspective that resembles gazing into the vastness of space from the moon’s surface. This artistic element underscores the brand’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and design innovation.

Industry-First Ultra Performance

Marking a significant milestone, the realme P3 Ultra 5G is the first-ever Ultra device from realme, delivering an ultra-performance, ultra-camera, and ultra-design experience. Powering the device is the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, ensuring exceptional power and efficiency. With its tagline “Slay, The Ultra Way”, realme aims to redefine the smartphone experience in this segment.

Introducing the realme P3 5G

Alongside the realme P3 Ultra 5G, realme is also launching the realme P3 5G, which showcases a distinctive Space Design. Crafted through a nano-scale photolithography process, it captures the sleek lines and textures of a silver spaceship, giving it a futuristic, three-dimensional look. The Flaming Orange Power Button, inspired by a spacecraft’s energy switch, adds a bold visual element, ready to ignite powerful performance. The device will be available in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink, reflecting realme’s vision of exploration and innovation.

Launch Date and Availability

The realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G will officially launch in India on March 19, 2025, and will be available for purchase on realme.com and Flipkart.in. Stay tuned for updates, and for more details, visit realme’s official website and social media channels, including X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.