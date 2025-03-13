realme P3 Ultra 5G to Feature Segment-Leading 4K 60FPS Video Recording

realme has officially announced the launch of its realme P3 Ultra 5G, a smartphone that promises segment-leading 4K 60FPS video recording and editing. This feature is set to elevate mobile videography by delivering high-resolution footage with over 8 million pixels of detail, ensuring clarity, refined textures, and seamless lighting transitions for lifelike videos.

Powerful Camera System with AI Capabilities

The realme P3 Ultra 5G is equipped with the Sony IMX896 50MP OIS AI Dynamic Camera, offering superior clarity, stability, and enhanced details. With Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the Hyper Raw algorithm, the camera accurately captures realistic lighting, shadow effects, and vibrant colors with precision. The device also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP Sony IMX480 front camera with two-axis EIS, ensuring dynamic photography and videography from multiple perspectives.

With its 4K 60FPS video recording, users can enjoy smoother motion, sharper details, and reduced motion blur compared to 30FPS. This makes it an excellent choice for capturing high-speed action such as sports and street photography. Additionally, features like AI Live Photo in 2K, AI Snapshot, and multi-tasking capabilities further enhance its video editing potential, delivering an unparalleled creative experience.

Advanced MediaTek Imaging and Performance

The realme P3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Imagiq 980 camera system, which boosts efficiency by offering 10% more power-efficient video capture and 6% faster video rendering. This ensures smooth video recording with minimal motion blur and tearing, even during fast-moving scenarios.

In addition to its cutting-edge camera, the smartphone debuts as the world’s first device to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. This new-generation processor guarantees ultra-performance, providing superior power efficiency and seamless multitasking.

Ultra Design, Ultra Performance, Ultra Camera

Designed as part of the India-exclusive P series, the realme P3 Ultra 5G embodies a combination of cutting-edge technology and artistic craftsmanship. As the first-ever Ultra device from realme, it signifies a major milestone for the brand. With an emphasis on ultra-camera, ultra-performance, and ultra-design, the realme P3 Ultra 5G sets new benchmarks in the segment.

Availability and Launch Details

The realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G are set to launch in India on March 19, 2025. The devices will be available for purchase on realme.com and Flipkart.in.

For more details, visit realme’s official website and follow updates on X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.