realme P3 Ultra 5G: World’s First Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design Smartphone

realme, the Most Popular Brand Among Indian Youth, is once again redefining smartphone aesthetics with the introduction of the realme P3 Ultra 5G. This cutting-edge device is the world’s first smartphone to showcase a glow-in-the-dark Lunar Design, offering a visually captivating experience that blends cosmic inspiration with advanced craftsmanship.

Aesthetic and Ergonomic Excellence

The realme P3 Ultra 5G strikes a fine balance between elegance and ergonomics. With a slim profile of just 7.38mm and a lightweight build of 183g, it stands as India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone, ensuring a premium in-hand feel.

A Design Inspired by the Lunar Surface

Taking cues from the moon’s texture, the realme P3 Ultra 5G incorporates micro-sculpting moon shadow techniques to mimic the feel of lunar soil. This innovation offers users a tactile sensation akin to touching the moon’s dust, delivering a truly unique experience.

In an industry-first move, realme has introduced the Starlight Ink Process, embedding thousands of shimmering star particles across the phone’s surface. This celestial-inspired design replicates a starlit night sky with a 3D gradient effect. By night, the device undergoes a light-sensing color shift, revealing a green halo that enhances the lunar soil texture, creating a mesmerizing glow.

India-Exclusive Color Variants

The realme P3 Ultra 5G comes in two India-exclusive color options: Orion Red and Neptune Blue. These shades feature a premium vegan leather finish, adding an extra touch of luxury. Designed for young and vibrant users, these colors reflect individuality and bold expression.

Enhanced Design for Ultimate Comfort

The Quad-Curved Full-Wrap Frame ensures a seamless experience, eliminating sharp edges for a smooth feel. The Golden Ratio Curvature further enhances comfort, offering a perfect grip that fits naturally in hand. Additionally, the Balanced Weight Distribution optimizes the phone’s density, reducing hand fatigue and enabling prolonged usage without discomfort.

Adding to its celestial charm, the Cosmic Star Ring Deco brings an immersive space-inspired aesthetic, offering a breathtaking perspective that resembles gazing into space from the moon’s surface.

Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Artistry

As part of the India-exclusive P series, the realme P3 Ultra 5G is designed specifically for Indian consumers, integrating state-of-the-art technology with artistic craftsmanship. Notably, this marks realme’s first-ever Ultra device, setting a new benchmark in smartphone innovation with ultra-performance, ultra-camera, and ultra-design.

Unmatched Performance

Under the hood, the realme P3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, making it the world’s first smartphone to feature this powerhouse processor. With a promise to Slay, The Ultra Way, realme is once again pushing the boundaries of performance in this segment.

The Launch of realme P3 5G

Accompanying the P3 Ultra 5G, realme P3 5G is designed with a Space Design theme, emphasizing performance and futuristic aesthetics. The nano-scale photolithography process replicates the sleek lines of a silver spaceship, delivering a three-dimensional feel.

Its Flaming Orange Power Button, inspired by a spacecraft’s energy switch, offers a striking contrast and an instant power boost with a single press. The realme P3 5G will be available in Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink, reflecting realme’s vision of exploration and boundless possibilities, catering to young, tech-savvy pioneers.

Availability and Launch Date

The realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G are set to launch in India on March 19, 2025, and will be available for purchase on realme.com and Flipkart.in. For further updates, follow realme on its official platforms, including realme.com, X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.