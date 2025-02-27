realme P3x 5G First Sale Begins on 28th February 2025, Starting at INR 12,999

realme P3x 5G is set to go on sale in India, with a starting price of INR 12,999. The first sale begins at 12 Noon on 28th February 2025, and customers can purchase it from realme.com, Flipkart.in, and offline stores.

Striking Colors and Storage Options

The realme P3x 5G comes in three India-exclusive colors: Midnight Blue, Lunar Silver, and Stellar Pink. It offers two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, catering to different user needs. The Stellar Icefield Design in the Lunar Silver model features a premium textured back, while the Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink variants sport an elegant vegan leather finish.

Robust Performance and Smooth Display

Equipped with the Dimensity 6400 5G chipset, the realme P3x 5G delivers a seamless experience with an Antutu score of over 420K. The 120Hz Eye Comfort Display ensures smooth visuals while reducing eye strain, making it ideal for extended usage.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

Powering the device is a 6000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging. Users can expect up to 473.58 hours of standby time or 35 hours of talk time, ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day.

Durability with First-in-Segment Features

The realme P3x 5G is built for adventure, featuring the segment’s first IP69 waterproof rating, offering protection against high-pressure water jets and dust. It also meets military-grade shock resistance standards, ensuring durability even in rugged environments.

Advanced Camera and Additional Features

The 50MP AI camera captures detailed and lifelike photos, making every shot clear and vibrant. Additionally, the device also holds an IP68 rating, allowing it to remain waterproof up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

Pricing and Sale Details

The realme P3x 5G will be available in two variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 13,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 14,999. Customers can avail a bank offer of INR 1,000 on the 6GB + 128GB variant, bringing its effective price down to INR 12,999. The first sale will begin at 12 Noon on 28th February 2025, and buyers can purchase the smartphone from realme.com, Flipkart, and authorized retail stores across India.