Realme Set to Revolutionize Smartphone Photography in India with New Series Launch

Discover Realme's groundbreaking launch in India: the Realme 12 Pro Series 5G, equipped with flagship periscope telephoto lens and luxury watch design, set to redefine smartphone photography.

Realme is gearing up to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market with the anticipated launch of its latest series, the Realme 12 Pro Series 5G. This new lineup is not just another addition to the smartphone arena; it’s a leap towards redefining mobile photography, equipped with a flagship periscope telephoto lens and an innovative luxury watch design.

At a media preview event in Las Vegas on January 10, 2024, Realme unveiled the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G models, which are poised to set new standards in the imaging department. The brand, known for its rapid global growth and commitment to young consumers, showcased its advanced periscope telephoto technology and luxury watch-inspired design, hinting at what could be the leading imaging phone in its category.

Sky Li, Realme’s founder and CEO, has announced 2024 as a rebranding year for the company, introducing a new slogan, “Make it real,” and repositioning the brand to resonate more with young users. The Realme number series, under this new vision, aims to pioneer the future of next-gen imaging. The introduction of the flagship-exclusive periscope telephoto technology at an accessible price point is a testament to Realme’s commitment to bringing professional-grade photography features to a broader audience.

The Realme 12 Pro Series 5G stands out not only for its superior imaging capabilities but also for its design aesthetics. In collaboration with Ollivier Savéo, an internationally renowned luxury watch designer, Realme has infused elements of classic luxury watch design into the Realme 12 Pro Series, offering a unique blend of sophistication and technology. Features such as the Golden Fluted Bezel, Polished Sunburst Dial, Premium Vegan Leather, and the 3D Jubilee Bracelet are set to make the Realme 12 Pro Series a symbol of luxury and innovation.

As for the specifications, the Realme boasts a premium design with IP65 certification, a feature-packed software experience, and impressive camera capabilities, including a good primary and telephoto camera setup. Despite some criticisms like the presence of bloatware and an average ultra-wide camera, the device’s good battery life and relatively fast charging capabilities are commendable. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G features a 6.70-inch display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and comes in configurations with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device runs on Android 14, ensuring users get the latest software experience.

With the Realme 12 Pro Series 5G, Realme is not just launching new smartphones; it’s launching a new era of mobile photography in India, offering young users the opportunity to explore advanced imaging technology combined with an unparalleled design aesthetic. As the series is set to launch, Realme’s efforts to empower young users with next-gen imaging capabilities while appealing to their sense of style and luxury are evident, promising a unique and enriching smartphone experience.