realme Unveils 14 Pro Series 5G & Interchangeable-lens Concept at MWC 2025

realme has officially revealed its long-term strategic roadmap at MWC 2025, setting a goal to double its global user base over the next three years while expanding its footprint in the mid-to-premium smartphone segment. Alongside this announcement, realme has introduced the 14 Pro Series 5G globally and showcased an innovative realme Interchangeable-lens Concept, combining advanced imaging capabilities with modular design.

Three-Year Objective: Doubling Global User Base

realme plans to accelerate its global expansion in 2025, building on its success during the third and fourth quarters of 2024 when it emerged as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in Spain, Italy, and Mexico. By targeting over 100 markets worldwide, realme aims to double its global user base and solidify its presence in the mid-range to premium category.

To meet this ambitious target, realme has developed a clear strategy focused on product innovation, brand elevation, and technological advancements.

Signature Product Lineups

At MWC 2025, realme defined the unique positioning of its core product lines to enhance user experience and align with the preferences of younger audiences.

The GT Series is positioned as the “Next-Level Performance Flagship with AI,” offering superior gaming capabilities, top-tier performance, advanced AI features, and high-end imaging technology.

The Number Series serves as the “Mid-range Performance Benchmark,” combining solid performance, enhanced imaging capabilities, and attractive design, catering to daily use and gaming needs.

The C Series offers “Better Tech for Youth,” focusing on delivering smooth performance, durability, and an overall quality experience within budget-friendly pricing.

Focus on AI for Young Users

realme reaffirms its vision of making AI technology more accessible to younger consumers through its NEXT AI initiative. This plan will enhance AI-based features across imaging, productivity, and gaming. Over the next three years, realme aims to deliver 100 million AI smartphones globally. Each product line, from the GT Series to the C Series, will feature cutting-edge processors and long-lasting batteries, ensuring premium performance across all price ranges.

Gaming and Cultural Collaborations

Starting in 2025, realme is committed to enhancing gaming experiences for young users through partnerships with leading gaming companies. The focus will remain on delivering exceptional visuals, seamless connectivity, and immersive gameplay.

In addition to gaming partnerships, realme will launch annual collaborations with iconic global brands that align with youth culture. These partnerships will result in limited-edition products, blending technology with creativity and cultural relevance.

Launch of realme 14 Pro Series 5G

At MWC 2025, realme officially introduced the realme 14 Pro Series 5G to global audiences. This series, known for being the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphone range, aims to offer flagship-level features in the mid-range segment.

With input from Valeur Designers, realme developed the “Unique Pearl Design” for the 14 Pro Series. Using advanced thermochromic pigments, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G and realme 14 Pro 5G change from pearl white to vibrant blue when exposed to lower temperatures. A Suede Grey option is also available, featuring vegan suede leather.

Imaging and Camera Capabilities

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G stands out by being the only mid-range smartphone equipped with a periscope lens for enhanced telephoto photography. It features a 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 sensor with 120X SuperZoom, alongside a 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera with OIS, delivering DSLR-quality images. The NEXT AI technology also introduces AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, enhancing image resolution and clarity.

Additionally, the realme 14 Pro Series debuts the world’s first MagicGlow Triple Flash, providing professional lighting for nighttime portraits.

Performance and Display

In terms of performance, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 platform, while the realme 14 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. The realme 14 Pro+ achieves a smooth 120fps in popular games and is equipped with a 6,000mAh Titan graphite battery, offering up to 10 hours of gaming and 17 hours of video playback, based on realme Labs data.

The realme 14 Pro+ also features a symmetrical quad-curved display with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, ensuring a visually immersive experience.

Durability and Certification

The realme 14 Pro Series is built to endure challenging environments, holding TÜV Rheinland Rugged Smartphone Certification. It boasts IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for capturing underwater content for up to an hour, according to realme Labs.

Introducing realme Interchangeable-lens Concept

realme also introduced its innovative Interchangeable-lens Concept, a prototype designed to transform mobile photography. Featuring a 1-inch customized Sony sensor and a proprietary lens mount system, users can attach professional DSLR lenses directly to the device.

This concept supports two professional lenses: a 73mm portrait lens and a 234mm telephoto lens, providing exceptional optical clarity, creamy background blur, and lossless 10x zoom.

Although this product is not yet available for mass production, realme aims to overcome challenges related to sensor size and digital zoom limitations by combining modular optics with smartphone technology.

AI Imaging Innovations

Alongside the Interchangeable-lens Concept, realme also showcased new AI imaging technologies at MWC 2025.

AI Voice-based Retoucher allows users to edit photos using voice commands like “Remove the background” or “Add fireworks in the background.”

AI Video Eraser can seamlessly remove unwanted objects or people from videos with a single tap.

Availability and Pricing

The realme 14 Pro Series 5G, including the realme 14 Pro+ 5G and realme 14 Pro 5G, officially launched in India in January 2025. These models are available through realme.com, Flipkart, and offline channels. Prices, configurations, and availability may vary across regions. For the latest information, visit realme’s official website.