realme Unveils P3 Series 5G Smartphones and New Wireless Earbuds in India

realme has announced its latest lineup of devices in India, including the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G smartphones, along with the realme Buds Air 7 and Buds T200 Lite wireless earbuds. The launch, which took place in New Delhi on March 19, 2025, marks the introduction of the second generation of the realme P3 Series, designed specifically for the Indian market.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, which the company claims is a world-first. This smartphone sports a slim quad-curved AMOLED display and a design that glows in the dark, dubbed the Lunar Design. It comes in Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue, and Orion Red, with storage options of 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. The starting price for the realme P3 Ultra 5G is INR 22,999, which includes bank and exchange offers.

Photography capabilities of the realme P3 Ultra 5G include a 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera that supports 4K 60FPS video recording. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and holds an IP69 durability rating.

The realme P3 5G is the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. It is available in Nebula Pink, Space Silver, and Comet Grey, with configurations of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The starting price is INR 14,999, including bank offers. This model also packs a 6000mAh battery and has IP69 certification.

Alongside the smartphones, realme introduced two new wireless earbuds. The realme Buds Air 7 boasts a Crystal Alloy Design and comes in Ivory Gold, Moss Green, and Lavender Purple. These earbuds feature a 12.4mm Deep Bass Driver with an N52 Magnet and SHTW Copper Wire Coil. The offer price is INR 2,799.

The realme Buds T200 Lite are available in Aurora Purple, Storm Grey, and Volt Black at an offer price of INR 1,199. These earbuds are equipped with a 12.4mm Dynamic Driver, offer a 48-hour battery life, and feature dual-mic AI noise cancellation and dual-device connection.

The first sale for the realme Buds T200 Lite began today, March 19, at 2 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores. The realme Buds Air 7 will go on sale starting March 24 at 12 PM on realme.com, Flipkart, and stores. The realme P3 Ultra 5G will have its first sale from March 26, 12 PM to March 28, 12 AM, with pre-booking starting today at 2 PM. The realme P3 5G will also have its first sale during the same period, with an early bird sale today from 6 PM to 10 PM. Both smartphones will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels, with bank offers up to INR 4,000.