Realme has announced the launch of its latest smartphone series, the P3, along with two new sets of wireless earbuds. The company revealed the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G, Realme Buds Air7, and Realme Buds T200 Lite at an event scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G aims to deliver high performance, particularly in gaming and content creation. The device features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. Realme states this processor enables the phone to achieve over 1.45 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The company also claims the phone can sustain 90 frames per second in the game BGMI for up to three hours. To enhance gaming, the phone incorporates GT Boost technology, which Realme says improves touch response and frame rate stability.

The P3 Ultra 5G sports a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display and will be available exclusively in India. It comes in Neptune Blue, Orion Red, and Glowing Lunar White, with the latter featuring a “Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design” that reacts to ambient light. The phone offers configurations ranging from 32GB to 128GB of unified memory, with up to 96GB convertible to virtual RAM.

Realme highlights the phone’s multitasking capabilities, claiming it can open 30 apps in 94 seconds. For content creators, the device supports 4K 60FPS video recording for 30 minutes and can handle editing 2GB 4K videos. Powering the phone is a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, which Realme claims can provide 1.8 hours of gameplay with a 5-minute charge. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor using the Sony IMX896, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone also boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Realme P3 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, achieving an AnTuTu score of 750,000 according to Realme. This model also emphasizes durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications. It packs a 6000mAh battery and features a 50MP AI camera. The design is inspired by interstellar themes and comes in Nebula Pink, Space Silver, and Comet Grey.

In the audio category, Realme introduced the Buds Air7, which feature active noise cancellation up to 52dB. The earbuds offer a claimed total playback time of 52 hours and support Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0 technology. They are equipped with 12.4mm bass drivers and offer 360° spatial audio. The Buds Air7 will be available in Ivory Gold, Moss Green, and Lavender Purple.

The Realme Buds T200 Lite are presented as a more compact option, featuring 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They include AI ENC noise cancellation for calls, a low-latency gaming mode, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 48 hours of total playback. These earbuds will be available in Storm Grey, Volt Black, and Aurora Purple.

The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12:00 noon India Standard Time. The new products will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and at retail stores.