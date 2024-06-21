Realme V60 and V60s: Identical Twins Emerge in Budget Smartphone Arena

Realme, the popular smartphone brand, appears to be gearing up to release two new models in its V-series lineup in China: the Realme V60 and V60s. Recent leaks of promotional materials and a TENAA listing (China’s telecommunications regulatory authority) have shed light on the specifications and design of these upcoming budget-friendly devices.

Identical Twins with a Focus on Value

Interestingly, the V60 and V60s seem to share identical features and design, raising questions about the purpose of launching two nearly identical phones. However, the revealed specifications suggest a clear focus on providing a value-oriented smartphone experience.

Display and Performance

Both models are expected to feature a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 720×1604 resolution. While this resolution is not the highest available, it is a common choice for budget smartphones to keep costs down. However, Realme seems to have prioritized a smooth user experience by equipping the display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is often found in more expensive devices.

Under the hood, the V60 and V60s will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a mid-range processor known for its balance of performance and power efficiency. This choice aligns with the budget-friendly nature of the phones while ensuring adequate processing power for everyday tasks and some light gaming.

Camera and Charging

The camera setup on both phones is relatively minimalist, with a single 32MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. This approach might be a cost-saving measure, but it remains to be seen how these sensors perform in real-world scenarios.

Charging speeds are capped at a modest 10W wired charging. While this might not be the fastest charging technology available, it’s important to remember that these phones are targeted at budget-conscious consumers who may not prioritize ultra-fast charging.

Additional Features and Availability

The leaked information also suggests that the V60 and V60s will offer IP64 certification for dust and splash resistance, as well as a 5,000mAh battery, which should provide ample battery life for most users. The TENAA listing further reveals that the phones will be available with various RAM and storage configurations, ranging from 4GB/64GB to 12GB/512GB.

As of now, it’s unclear when Realme will officially launch the V60 and V60s, and whether they will be available outside of China. However, the leaked information has already generated significant interest among budget smartphone enthusiasts who are eager to see how these identical twins fare in the competitive market.