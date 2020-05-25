Realme Watch launched in India for Rs. 3,999, availability starts June 5

Realme fans in India have reasons to rejoice, the company has come up with its first smartwatch offering which has simply been named the Realme Watch. Also, as it is with its smartphones, the biggest USP with the Realme Watch is its price which is set at Rs. 3,999.

Price apart, the Realme Watch comes with a heart rate monitor thanks to the PPG sensor that it comes integrated with. The smartwatch will also warn you during specific conditions, such as when the heart rate is deviating significantly from the normal range. Plus, there is a SpO2 monitor as well that will keep track of your blood oxygen levels.

The Realme Watch otherwise offers a 1.4-inch 2.5D display having a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The watch also features the Gorilla Glass 3 for durability while the IP68 certification makes the watch water and dust resistant. As of now, the watch comes with a dozen watch faces but there is going to be a hundred more made available via over-the-air update soon, the company revealed.

Powering the phone is a 160 mAh battery which the company claims is good for a week of usage. If you want more, switch the heart rate monitor off and the watch will last 9 days on a single charge, or 20 days with the Power Saving Mode turned on.

Also, as with most other smart wearable devices, the Realme Watch will show notifications that arrive on the phone it is paired with. You also get to trigger the shutter of your smartphone’s camera with the Realme Watch, besides unlocking the phone as well. However, smartwatch lacks a mic and hence, you won’t be able receive calls though you can see who is calling or reject a call.

The smartwatch can be paired with any Android smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above. The only requisite is that the phone will need to have Realme Link app to be able to communicate with the smartwatch. Communication is achieved via Bluetooth v5.0 that the wearable supports.

For the fitness enthusiasts, the Realme Watch also features 14 different sports modes. Those include running, yoga, cricket, badminton, to name a few. It comes with a sleep monitor as well and will offer reminders when you are hydrating or sedentary.

The Realme Watch is going to be available from Flipkart, the company website or retail stores starting June 5, 12 PM onwards.