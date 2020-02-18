Redmi 8A Dual sale starts in India today 12 PM onwards, priced INR 6,499 onwards

The new Redmi 8A Dual is all set to go on sale in India for the first time ever; and at a starting price of INR 6,499, it has infused new life in the entry level smartphone segment in the country.

That much is going to fetch you the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage version. Next up is the one with 3 GB of RAM and the same 32 GB storage which has been priced INR 6,999. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 439 chipset while the other highlight of the phone is its massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The front is dominated by a 6.22-inch 1520 x 720p display having an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone also gets a dual camera setup at the rear having a 13 mp primary shooter of f2.2 aperture along with another 2 mp sensor of f2.4 aperture. The front gets an 8 mp f2.0 sensor for selfies or chats.

Another unique aspect of the phone is its mesh texture on the rear. There is a P2i nano coating as well which provides for better grip, something that Xiaomi is referring to as the Aura X Grip. The phone comes with a headphone jack as well, along with a Type-C port for charging. Colour options with the phone include Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White.

The phone is going to be available from Mi.com and Amazon along with Mi Home stores. There is going to be a few launch offers as well, which includes a 5 percent instant discount when bought using an ICICI bank credit card. Sale starts today, 12 PM onwards.