Redmi A5 4G Arrives with Big Battery: India Debut as POCO C71 Expected

Xiaomi has quietly added a new contender to its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of the Redmi A5 4G in Bangladesh. The device, already spotted in stores across the country, boasts a large 5,200mAh battery and a decent set of specifications for its price point. This development has sparked considerable interest, particularly in India, as rumors suggest this very phone might soon make its debut in the subcontinent under the POCO brand, potentially as the POCO C71.

The Redmi A5 4G features a sizable 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This is a notable inclusion for an entry-level smartphone, promising a more fluid visual experience for everyday tasks and scrolling. The design incorporates an AG frosted glass back, lending a slightly premium feel to the device. For security, it employs a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Redmi A5 4G is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. This 4G-only processor features two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.6GHz, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU. While not designed for heavy gaming, this setup should comfortably handle typical daily usage scenarios such as social media Browse, web surfing, and basic application use.

In terms of memory and storage, the Redmi A5 4G is available in two configurations in Bangladesh: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage, and a higher-end option with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users also get a dedicated microSDXC card slot for expanding the storage further, which is a welcome feature for budget-conscious buyers who often need more space for their photos, videos, and apps.

For photography, the Redmi A5 4G sports a single 32MP AI rear camera accompanied by an auxiliary lens. While details about the auxiliary lens remain scarce, the primary 32MP sensor should be capable of capturing decent photos in good lighting conditions. The rear camera setup also includes an LED flash and supports HDR. On the front, housed in a notch, is an upgraded 8MP selfie camera, a step up from the 5MP units found in some older Redmi A series phones. Both front and rear cameras can record videos at 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

One of the standout features of the Redmi A5 4G is its substantial 5,200mAh battery. This capacity should easily provide a full day’s worth of usage for most users, if not more, depending on their usage patterns. The phone supports 18W fast charging; however, Xiaomi includes a 15W charger in the box. While not the fastest charging speed available, it is still a decent offering in the budget segment.

The Redmi A5 4G comes in four color options in Bangladesh: Black, Beige, Blue, and Green, offering consumers some choice in terms of aesthetics.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind, especially in India, is whether this phone will make its way to the Indian market. The buzz around a potential India launch stems from Xiaomi’s established practice of rebranding its Redmi devices under the POCO banner in India. A recent example of this is the Redmi A4 4G, which was launched in India as the POCO C75. Given this precedent, the possibility of the Redmi A5 4G being rebranded as the POCO C71 in India seems highly plausible.

Further fueling this speculation are listings of devices believed to be the Redmi A5 and POCO C71 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website in February 2025. These listings, with model numbers ‘25028RN03I’ for the Redmi A5 and ‘25028PC03I’ for the POCO C71, suggest that both devices are indeed being considered for the Indian market. These model numbers were initially speculated to belong to the Redmi 14 4G and POCO M7 4G, but later updates confirmed their association with the Redmi A5 and POCO C71.

If the Redmi A5 4G does launch in India as the POCO C71, it is expected to retain most, if not all, of its specifications. This means Indian consumers can likely anticipate a phone with a 6.88-inch 120Hz display, the Unisoc T7250 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (with microSD card support), a 32MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,200mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi A5 4G is priced at BDT 10,999 (approximately ₹7,855) for the 4GB/64GB variant and BDT 12,999 (approximately ₹9,283) for the 6GB/128GB variant in Bangladesh. If launched in India as the POCO C71, the pricing is expected to be competitive, likely falling within the ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 segment, aligning with POCO’s strategy of offering value-for-money smartphones.

The Indian budget smartphone market is fiercely competitive, with numerous players vying for consumer attention. If the POCO C71, based on the Redmi A5 4G, does arrive with the speculated specifications and pricing, it could be a strong contender in its segment. The large display with a high refresh rate and the substantial 5,200mAh battery are likely to be key selling points for budget-conscious buyers looking for a reliable device for everyday use and entertainment.

The official launch date of the POCO C71 in India remains unconfirmed. However, the BIS certification suggests that the launch could be imminent. If the rebranding strategy holds true, Indian consumers might soon have access to a new budget smartphone that offers a compelling combination of features, including a large, smooth display and a long-lasting battery. The market will be watching closely for any official announcements from POCO regarding this potential new addition to their Indian lineup.

In essence, the launch of the Redmi A5 4G in Bangladesh has created a ripple of anticipation in India. The possibility of it being rebranded as the POCO C71 brings the promise of a well-specced, budget-friendly smartphone with a focus on battery life and display quality to the Indian market. If the rumors materialize, the POCO C71 could become a popular choice for consumers seeking a reliable and affordable 4G smartphone in 2025.