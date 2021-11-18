Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India on Nov. 30, tipped to feature MediaTek 810 CPU, 8 GB RAM

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is all set for launch in India on November 30, 2021. This was announced by the company in a tweet message while sending out press invites for the online-only event. However, experts opine the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G is going to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that got launched in China last month. In India, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will come in three configurations – a base 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage version, an intermediate model with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and the top version with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

Apart from announcing the launch date, the Xiaomi sub-brand also launched a dedicated webpage ahead of the launch event. However, the page only hinted at the features the smartphone will come with, which include a faster processer, better cameras, fast charging, and a higher refresh rate. However, specifics are grossly missing though tipsters do have quite something to share in this respect.

For instance, according to what the latest leaks have revealed, the smartphone is going to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled to either 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone otherwise will come in three configurations – 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB. There is going to be a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to come with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 50 MP primary sensor having an f/1.8 aperture and an 8 MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, there is going to be a 16 MP sensor for selfies and video chats. The phone is also expected to come in shades of Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Worth mentioning, the above leak corroborates with the specs of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month, something that further strengthens speculations of the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G being indeed the Redmi Note 11 but with slightly different branding.